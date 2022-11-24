Offensive rebounding pushes Texas A&M women's basketball team past Texas State

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team knew it would need to be dominant on the boards against a Texas State team that ranks a respectable 43rd in the nation in rebounds per game. It was the focus of discussions and practice by head coach Joni Taylor leading up to Wednesday’s home game against the Bobcats.

Ultimately, it was the Aggies’ prowess on the offensive boards that created early separation in their 67-46 victory at Reed Arena.

“Joni told us that they’re a team that boxes out really hard, and on their end they are also good at weakside rebounding,” A&M junior Sahara Jones said. “On our end we had to go back up and get offensive rebounds, so we could create that separation early. That was what we were focused on in practice: offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, any rebounding you can get.”

The Aggies (4-1) had 13 offensive rebounds that resulted in 20 second-chance points. Eight of those points came in the first half off of six offensive rebounds.

Jones scored 11 points, tying Aaliyah Patty for the team high. Freshman guard Sydney Bowels paced the Aggies in rebounds with seven and Jones added six. Senior center Sydnee Roby led the charge in offensive boards with four.

A 13-3 run by the Aggies early in the first quarter helped push A&M to an 11-point lead at the end of the frame. The Bobcats (3-2) stayed in the game during the second quarter, narrowing the Aggies’ lead to as few as six points near halftime.

The issue was a lapse in effort, Taylor said.

“I think we didn’t have the same energy,” she said. “We didn’t talk, and we’ve got to be more focused and locked in.”

Bobcat leading scorer Da’Nasia Hood, who entered the game averaging 24.5 points per game, netted 10 points in the first half but hit just 4 for 15 from the field.

The Aggies came out of the locker room locked in on defense, holding the Bobcats to only seven points on two field goals in the third quarter. Meanwhile, A&M’s distance shooting sparkled, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range to help give A&M a 51-28 lead.

The Bobcats bested the Aggies in the fourth quarter 18-16, but A&M’s defense held Hood to two points in the second half for a team-high 12 for the game.

“She’s an elite player,” Taylor said. “Let me tell you, she plays really hard. She’s a three-level scorer. We spent a lot of our halftime talking about making her uncomfortable.”

Taylor used several different lineups as the Aggies continue to prepare for Southeastern Conference play, including a lineup of four bench players throughout the majority of the second half. She also let Mya Petticord see her first action as an Aggie after the true freshman missed the first four games of the season with an injury.

A&M still has seven games before hitting SEC play, which Taylor says she will use to solidify her rotation.

“I have an idea of what I think the potential of some of the lineups could be,” she said.

A&M will host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.