Offensive rebounding pushes Texas A&M women past Texas State

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team knew it would need to be dominant on the boards against a Texas State team that ranks 43rd in the nation in rebounds per game. It was the focus of discussions and practice by head coach Joni Taylor leading up to Wednesday’s home game against the Bobcats.

Ultimately, it was the Aggies’ prowess on the offensive boards that created early separation in a 67-46 Aggie victory at Reed Arena.

“Joni told us that they're a team that boxes out really hard and, on their end, they are also good at weak-side rebounding,” A&M junior Sahara Jones said. “On our end, we had to go back up and get offensive rebounds, so we could create that separation early. That was what we were focused on in practice: offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, any rebounding you can get.”

The Aggies (4-1) had 13 offensive rebounds which resulted in 20 second-chance points. Eight of those points came in the first half off of six offensive rebounds.

Jones scored 11 points, tying Aaliyah Patty for the team high. Freshman guard Sydney Bowels paced the Aggies in rebounds with seven and Jones added six. Senior center Sydnee Roby led the charge in offensive boards with four.

A 13-3 run by the Aggies early in the first quarter helped push A&M to an 11-point lead at the end of the frame. However, a lapse in energy allowed the Bobcats to pull back into the game, narrowing the Aggies margin to as few as six near halftime.

The issue was a lapse in effort, Taylor said.

“I think we didn’t have the same energy,” she said. “We didn’t talk and we’ve got to be more focused and locked in.”

Bobcat (3-2) leading scorer Da’Nasia Hood, who entered the game averaging 24.5 points per game, netted 10 points in the first half, shooting 4 for 15 from the field.

The Aggies defense came out of the locker room locked in, allowing the Bobcats only seven points on two field goals in the third quarter. Meanwhile, A&M’s distance shooting sparkled, hitting 4 of 8. That helped give A&M a 51-28 lead.

The Bobcats bested the Aggies in the fourth quarter, 18-16, but A&M’s defense held Hood to two points in the second half for a team-high 12 for the game.

“First of all, she’s an elite player,” Taylor said. “Let me tell you, she plays really hard. She’s a three-level scorer. We spent a lot of our halftime talking about making her uncomfortable.”

Taylor spent time throughout the game rotating through some different lineups as the Aggies continue to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference play, including a lineup of four bench players throughout the majority of the second half. She also introduced Mya Petticord to her first action as an Aggie, after the true freshman missed the first four games of the season with an injury.

A&M still has seven game to complete before hitting SEC play, which Taylor still needs to help solidify her rotation.

“I have an idea of what I think the potential of some of the lineups could be,” she said.

A&M will play Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.