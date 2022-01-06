No. 7 Tennessee women dominate final 3 quarters for 73-45 victory over Texas A&M

Jordan Horston scored 10 of her 18 points in that pivotal second quarter, and 6-foot-6 Tamari Key had eight points as Tennessee’s lead grew to 42-28 by halftime. Horston finished with 13 rebounds and Key had 11 blocks, one shy of the Tennessee record.

“I knew I had a lot, but I wasn’t aware the record with 12,” Key said. “We were able to get a lot of points off our defense.”

That Tennessee defense was impressive. The Aggies came into the game hitting 42% of their 3-pointers to lead the nation. They connected on 4 of 5 in the first quarter, part of hitting 8 of 14 field goals (57.1%), but the missed their last nine 3-pointers and in the last three quarters shot only 17.3% (9 of 52). A&M made only 1 of 17 field goals in the last quarter, scoring just three points.

“Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in,” Blair said. “It was a bad night. We’ve had too many of them lately. We have to make some corrections, starting with the head coach.”

A&M was led in scoring by trio of graduate guards. Destiny Pitts had 12 points, Kayla Wells 11 and Qadashah Hoppie 10. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon made only 1 of 10 field goals. She was 1 of 11 in Sunday’s 75-66 loss at LSU.