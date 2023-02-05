The Texas A&M women’s basketball team keeps improving, while third-ranked LSU just keeps on winning.

The Tigers held on for a 72-66 victory over the gritty Aggies in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. A&M (6-15, 1-10) fell behind by 17 points, but charged back to get within 66-62 with 1 minute, 45 seconds left. LSU (23-0, 11-0) pulled away by hitting four free throws with junior forward Angel Reese adding a short hook shot to push the lead to 72-63 with 17 seconds left.

Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds for her 23rd straight double-double. She also had 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in LSU’s 74-34 victory over the Aggies on Jan. 5. Reese and the Tigers had a sluggish first quarter in that game with only eight points, but thereafter dominated A&M, which had only seven available players. A repeat performance potentially unfolded as the 6-foot-3 Reese had eight points and eight rebounds in guiding LSU to an 18-8 lead after a quarter. The Tigers stretched the lead to 35-18 as the Aggies seemed headed to their first loss of 20 or more points since the LSU game. Instead, A&M battled back by creating turnovers and leaning on its bench that outscored LSU’s reserves 38-7, a far cry from the first meeting when A&M’s substitutes scored but two points.

“I think we’re a different team than when we played them at the beginning of January,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “I think we’re more confident. I’m really proud of our fight. We got down 17 at one point and that’s what the growth of this team is and that’s one thing I am so proud of is how we continue to fight.”

A&M outscored LSU 16-10 in the third quarter to pull within 49-42. Aggie sophomore Tineya Hylton hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute into the last quarter off a turnover to cut the Tigers’ lead to 49-45. But within 30 seconds A&M 6-foot-3 graduate post Aaliyah Patty and 6-4 freshman forward Janiah Barker both picked up their fourth personal fouls, joining 6-3 sophomore post Jada Malone, who also had four fouls. LSU immediately went inside to Reese who hit six free throws and a layup as the Tigers built a 60-51 lead. LSU still led 66-55 with 3:04 left, but A&M had one last run, pulling within four points as Sahara Jones hit four free throws and fellow junior guard Kay Kay Green added three as a season-best crowd of 6,482 got loud, drowning out the large contingent of LSU fans.

“The crowd gave us energy,” A&M senior guard McKinzie Green said. “When we were down 17 and we didn’t give up, the crowd had a lot of do with that.”

The crowd also loved it when LSU super senior guard Alexis Morris fouled out with 1:59 left, helping fuel A&M’s last surge. But the Tigers didn’t turn the ball over without Reese and had solid execution on Reese’s last bucket, almost using the full 30-second shot clock. It was LSU’s second straight game to dodge an upset. The Tigers in Thursday’s 82-77 overtime victory over Georgia rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to extend their best start in school history. That came on the heels of a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night.

“We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement.”

That was certainly the case for A&M, which has won only one game in the last 45 days, but earned the full attention of LSU. The Tigers turned the ball over only once in the first quarter, but ended with 17 turnovers that led to 20 A&M points.

“McKinzie, Tineya and Kay Kay were on the ball,” Jones said. “Their defense was intense.”

Morris had 22 points on a sizzling 8-of-11 shooting, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, but she also had a career-high nine turnovers.

Despite Reese’s dominant numbers, the Tigers had only a 30-26 edge in paint points as the Aggies found driving lanes and had 13 assists, five more than the Tigers.

Jones led A&M with 14 points by hitting 5 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws. Hylton added a career-high 12 points. Both players missed the first LSU game with injuries as did Barker, who added nine points and six rebounds.

“When we had seven, we fought,” Taylor said. “We have 10 now and we continue to fight.”

Nine of A&M’s players scored and eight at least grabbed one rebound. A&M also did a better job on Reese, though she still hit 7 of 15 field goals and 12 of 16 free throws.

“She’s so hard to box out,” said Taylor, adding that Reese played more on the perimeter as the game unfolded, making her even tougher to defend. “We just gotta be more locked into not giving her those second-chance opportunities. It was tough on her tonight [but] credit her for staying after it and figure out a different want to go get her points and her rebounds.”

Mulkey said Reese is just a talent that hates to lose.

“I thought they defended her better today than they did at our place,” Mulkey said. “She’s just a competitor. She’s learning that she draws a lot of attention. She was guarded tough today.”

NOTES — Patty and McKinzie Green were honored before the game during A&M’s Senior Day. Patty, who has been one of the team’s most consistent players, seemed to be trying too hard as she had six turnovers. She had six rebounds and nine points, which leaves her two points short of 1,000 of a career that started with three seasons at Ohio State. … It was A&M’s Beat the Hell Outta Cancer game, helping spur the large crowd that at halftime honored cancer survivors and those battling cancer. … Kay Kay Green had a career-high six rebounds, eight points, four assists and two steals. … Morris, who played at A&M in 2020-21 after stops at Baylor and Rutgers, topped 20 points against A&M for the third time in four games, averaging 21 points on 30 of 49 from the field, including 9 of 19 on 3-pointers. … A&M will be off Thursday and at Mississippi State on Sunday.