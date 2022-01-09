No. 25 Texas A&M women's basketball team falls to Florida 97-89 in double overtime

Senior Kayla Wells, who is averaging a team-high 16.6 points, netted 23 points on Sunday.

“We ran the same offense,” Wells said. “It’s just one less shooter out there. We had the opportunities our teammates gave us. I think it was just keep executing.”

Florida guard Kiara Smith took over the Gator offense to cut down A&M’s lead through the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. The senior scored 12 of her 27 points, leading the Gator's comeback attempt after the Aggies grabbed a 19-point lead with 4:12 left in the third.

Florida (11-5, 1-2) then outscored A&M 19-10 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 71. A lengthy video review of an out-of-bounds play gave the Gators the ball with 16 seconds left, but the Aggies couldn't seal the victory.

Hoppie stole an inbounds pass shortly after, but her transition layup rolled off the rim and so did Patty’s follow-up attempt. A&M would get one last shot at a game-winner, but Wells’ off-balance effort failed to hit.

The Aggies finished the night 16 for 30 on layup attempts, though they shot 42.7% from the field.