No. 25 Texas A&M women's basketball team falls to Florida 97-89 in double overtime

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team received the extra offense production needed to fill the void left by senior guard Destiny Pitts. But it was a lack of execution in key moments that led the Aggies to their third Southeastern Conference loss, this time against Florida 97-89 in double overtime at Reed Arena on Sunday.
Two missed layups in the final 12 seconds of the game could have sealed the Aggie victory in regulation, but the transition attempt by Qadashah Hoppie and a second-chance effort by Aaliyah Patty both fell outside the rim.
A&M's (10-5, 0-3) execution continued to dwindle in the second overtime as three consecutive turnovers resulted in four Gator points, a deficit the Aggies wouldn’t be able to overcome in the final three minutes of the game.
“You’ve got to get the points back at the end of the game, when you’ve got to have it,” head coach Gary Blair said. “You can’t miss the shots that we missed. You either deliver or you don’t deliver. I didn’t deliver on the play call and we didn’t deliver on executing the shots.”
A trio of jump shots from Hoppie to open the third quarter gave A&M a 13-point lead and helped the graduate guard set a new season-high in points with 18. Hoppie finished with a game-high 25 points and three steals.
Senior Kayla Wells, who is averaging a team-high 16.6 points, netted 23 points on Sunday.
“We ran the same offense,” Wells said. “It’s just one less shooter out there. We had the opportunities our teammates gave us. I think it was just keep executing.”
Florida guard Kiara Smith took over the Gator offense to cut down A&M’s lead through the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. The senior scored 12 of her 27 points, leading the Gator's comeback attempt after the Aggies grabbed a 19-point lead with 4:12 left in the third.
Florida (11-5, 1-2) then outscored A&M 19-10 in the fourth quarter to tie it at 71. A lengthy video review of an out-of-bounds play gave the Gators the ball with 16 seconds left, but the Aggies couldn't seal the victory.
Hoppie stole an inbounds pass shortly after, but her transition layup rolled off the rim and so did Patty’s follow-up attempt. A&M would get one last shot at a game-winner, but Wells’ off-balance effort failed to hit.
The Aggies finished the night 16 for 30 on layup attempts, though they shot 42.7% from the field.
Florida guard Zippy Broughton connected on three shots in the first overtime period for six points and posted five points in the second overtime to complete a team-high 28-point performance.
A&M went 2 for 8 from the field during the final overtime period, with three turnovers. Florida went 3 for 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free throw line to seal up its first SEC win of the season.
A&M will try to snap its three-game SEC losing streak at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 1 South Carolina. A&M’s senior leadership said the key to turning things around is focusing on making the team the best it can be every day in practice. Blair said that process is going to be a battle, but one his team is ready for.
“It’s going to be a long fight going forward to get this team better,” he said. “It’s going to be a long fight and I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to find a way. I wish we could get on a plane right now and go to Sough Carolina, because we’ll fight our way when we get there.”