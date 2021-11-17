No. 24 Texas A&M women's basketball team to host head coach's former team Thursday night

Texas A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair brought national attention to the Stephen F. Austin program, something he wants the Ladyjacks to avoid Thursday night when they play his 24th-ranked Aggies at Reed Arena.

SFA (3-0) has rolled by Texas-San Antonio, Houston and Southeast Missouri State, winning every game by at least 21 points.

“They’re good,” Blair said, adding that upsetting the Aggies “would make their season.”

Blair speaks from experience. SFA made its first six NCAA tournament appearances under Blair, who coached the Ladyjacks from 1985-93. He went 210-43 at SFA with four Sweet 16 appearances in his first stint as a collegiate head coach.

“I’ve got a lot of my former players from Stephen F. that’ll be here,” said Blair, who has announced that he will retire after the season. “They’ll be hollering for the Ladyjacks, which they should, but I’m glad to have them down here.”