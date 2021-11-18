No. 24 Texas A&M women's basketball team seals win over SFA at foul line

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team was good enough to overcome its mistakes for a 82-75 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies committed 24 turnovers but also made 24 field goals, a third of them 3-pointers. A&M (4-0) also was lethal at the free-throw line, hitting 26 of 30, and owned a 41-20 edge in rebounds, but it became a two-possession game in the final minute because of A&M’s miscues along with SFA hitting 7 of 13 field goals and all 11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

SFA forward Avery Brittingham hit a layup with 56 seconds left to pull the Ladyjacks to within 77-71. That came after A&M forward Aaliyah Patty missed a layup and turned the ball over after getting the offensive rebound.

SFA (3-1) got as close as 78-73 on two Brittingham free throws, but A&M, which had led by 20 points with 6:47 left, put the game away at the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 to push the lead back to 82-73 with 16 seconds left. The Aggies needed those free throws after missing 10 of 14 field goals in the period.

“I don’t know if anyone can put pressure on us as well as what they did,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “But I’d sure as heck try until we do a better job.”