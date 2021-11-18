No. 24 Texas A&M women's basketball team seals win over SFA at foul line

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team was good enough to overcome its mistakes for a 82-75 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on Thursday night at Reed Arena.
The Aggies committed 24 turnovers but also made 24 field goals, a third of them 3-pointers. A&M (4-0) also was lethal at the free-throw line, hitting 26 of 30, and owned a 41-20 edge in rebounds, but it became a two-possession game in the final minute because of A&M’s miscues along with SFA hitting 7 of 13 field goals and all 11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
SFA forward Avery Brittingham hit a layup with 56 seconds left to pull the Ladyjacks to within 77-71. That came after A&M forward Aaliyah Patty missed a layup and turned the ball over after getting the offensive rebound.
SFA (3-1) got as close as 78-73 on two Brittingham free throws, but A&M, which had led by 20 points with 6:47 left, put the game away at the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 to push the lead back to 82-73 with 16 seconds left. The Aggies needed those free throws after missing 10 of 14 field goals in the period.
“I don’t know if anyone can put pressure on us as well as what they did,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “But I’d sure as heck try until we do a better job.”
SFA couldn’t match A&M’s firepower led by Kayla Wells, who scored 24 points, hitting 7 of 11 field goals and 10 of 12 free throws. Fellow graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points, hitting 5 of 10 field goals, including 4 of 6 3-pointers. Graduate guard Destiny Pitts had 15 points, and junior point guard Jordan Nixon had 14 points on the strength of 9-of-9 shooting at the free-throw line.
SFA was fueled by senior guard Stephanie Visscher with 18 points. Brittingham added 17, and senior guard Tasharian Robinson 12. They combined to hit 18 of 29 field goals with Robinson hitting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. They didn’t get much help as the other Ladyjacks combined to hit only 6 of 41 from the field.
SFA was able to come up with eight steals
“[SFA] took us out of half-court offense,” Blair said. “Even in the first half ... we were scrambling, making some 3s and thinking, well, they’re going to break down. They don’t break down. That’s why they’re an historic program that deserves credit for what they do.”
Blair, who announced he will retire at the end of the season, spent his first years as a college head coach at SFA from 1985-93, taking the Ladyjacks to their six NCAA tournament appearances.
The Ladyjacks had only 11 turnovers — one of them cost them six points.
SFA tried to get the ball inside to Brittingham, who couldn’t grab the pass cleanly, eventually leading to a jump ball. SFA, which was trying to get a timeout, argued with officials about not getting the timeout and was hit with two technical fouls. Nixon made all four free throws for the technicals, and A&M sophomore guard Sahara Jones added two free throws to end the ensuing possession, pushing A&M’s lead to 59-43 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
Brittingham led SFA’s comeback with 13 points in the last quarter, hitting all four field goals and all five free throws.
“They never panicked,” Blair said. “This was like a Super Bowl for them, because they had everything to gain here. They’re a very good ballclub.”
A&M had averaged less than 15 turnovers in its first three victories.
“We were not meeting the passes,” Blair said. “We were letting traps bother us, and hopefully, we’ve learned a lesson.”
Wells had a season-high in points but she also had six turnovers.
“I think we were careless with the ball sometimes and panicked instead of relaxing and taking a breath,” Wells said. “It’s little things like that we need to improve on.”