No. 24 Texas A&M women's basketball team leans on guards to run past DePaul 95-75

Texas A&M’s small lineup came up big as the 24th-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team rolled to a 95-75 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday night at Reed Arena.
Junior Jordan Nixon led four guards who combined for 70 points as the Aggies (3-0) dominated perimeter play. Nixon along with graduate guards Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells combined to hit 24 of 47 field goals (51.1%), including 10 of 20 on 3-pointers.
DePaul (2-1), known for its up-tempo offensive style complemented by pressure defense, couldn’t slow down the Aggies. When the Blue Demons forced the issue on the perimeter, A&M’s guards drove toward the basket where the Aggies had a 36-26 edge in point paints.
“When that foursome is together, I can afford to play the smaller teams with a single post,” said A&M coach Gary Blair, adding that he’s got lots of options with so many veteran guards.
A&M, which never trailed, rode that lineup to a fast start. The Aggies scored the first four points and Wells capped the first quarter by scoring in the lane off a turnover and next time down hitting a 3-pointer for a 26-17 lead. Nixon took center stage in the second quarter, accounting for all the points in an 11-2 run that pushed A&M’s lead to 46-30 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the half.
“Their guard play hurt us big time in the first half and Nixon did a great job,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. “We just didn’t have any good, solid answers.”
Nixon got rolling with a 16-foot jumper with 4:46 left. The point guard added back-to-back 3-pointers and topped it off with a three-point play as even a timeout taken by Bruno didn’t slow her down. She scored 17 in the quarter, hitting 6 of 8 field goals, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
“My teammates were finding me,” Nixon said. “I just had the confidence to put it up. That was our mentality, that was our word for the day, to be in the attack mode.”
Nixon was certainly that in an effort that was reminiscent of her career-high 35 points in last season’s NCAA tournament victory over Iowa State that put the Aggies in the Sweet 16.
“Jordan was Jordan,” Blair said. “I think she’s just a gamer, she knows how to play.”
DePaul battled back to trail only 48-37 at the half and Bruno thought his Blue Demons had a chance in the second half. They didn’t because Pitts, who was scoreless in the half, scored 10 points by hitting 3 of 5 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers as A&M’s lead mushroomed to 78-53.
A&M’s small lineup was equally effective on defense as DePaul shot only 36.6% from the field (26 of 71), including 17.4% on 3-pointers (4 of 23).
“I think they normally hit more 3s than that,” Blair said. “But we contested most of them and a couple of their 3s, they were shooting from 24 or 25 feet and you just go into hoping”
A&M’s starting lineup of four guards worked because the trio of posts it used combined for 18 points and 19 rebounds. A&M had a 52-36 edge in rebounds with 6-foot-3 junior Sydnee Roby having nine and 6-3 freshman Jada Malone adding eight.
“Once we get it inside, we can hurt you, particularly against the smaller teams,” Blair said.
Nixon ended with 25 points and Wells had 21. Hoppie and Pitts each added 12.
All DePaul starters scored in double figures. Senior guard Lexi Held had 19 and senior guard Sonya Morris added 16. Graduate guard Deja Church and sophomore guard Darrione Rogers each had 14 and freshman forward Aneesah Morrow had 12. Rogers had a game-high 14 rebounds.
A&M will play Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena.