No. 24 Texas A&M women's basketball team leans on guards to run past DePaul 95-75

Nixon got rolling with a 16-foot jumper with 4:46 left. The point guard added back-to-back 3-pointers and topped it off with a three-point play as even a timeout taken by Bruno didn’t slow her down. She scored 17 in the quarter, hitting 6 of 8 field goals, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

“My teammates were finding me,” Nixon said. “I just had the confidence to put it up. That was our mentality, that was our word for the day, to be in the attack mode.”

Nixon was certainly that in an effort that was reminiscent of her career-high 35 points in last season’s NCAA tournament victory over Iowa State that put the Aggies in the Sweet 16.

“Jordan was Jordan,” Blair said. “I think she’s just a gamer, she knows how to play.”

DePaul battled back to trail only 48-37 at the half and Bruno thought his Blue Demons had a chance in the second half. They didn’t because Pitts, who was scoreless in the half, scored 10 points by hitting 3 of 5 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers as A&M’s lead mushroomed to 78-53.

A&M’s small lineup was equally effective on defense as DePaul shot only 36.6% from the field (26 of 71), including 17.4% on 3-pointers (4 of 23).