No. 23 Aggies to get SEC rings before hosting Southern on Thursday night
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will receive its Southeastern Conference championship rings before playing Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena. The ceremony will begin at 6:50 p.m. Fans also will have the chance to take a picture with the SEC trophy at a station located behind section 113 in the main concourse at the marketing table.

A&M (1-0) opened the regular season with an 87-54 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday. The Aggies tied their school record for 3-pointers with 12 from behind the new line moved back to 22 feet, 1.75 inches this season.

A&M signed three recruits Wednesday -- Chicago’s Bri McDaniel, Detroit’s Mya Petticord and Gia Cooke of Clinton, Maryland.

McDaniel is a 5-foot-10 guard for Kenwood Academy and the 42nd overall recruit in her class according to the ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings. She’s also the ninth-ranked guard nationally.

Petticord is a 5-9 point guard at Arbor Prep and the 81st overall recruit ranked 19th at her position by HoopGurlz.

Cooke is a 5-8 point guard at Bishop McNamara ranked 52nd overall and 13th at her position nationally according to HoopGurlz.

