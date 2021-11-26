No. 23 Aggie women's basketball team wins another at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team used a 24-0 second-half run to help put away South Dakota 58-44 on Friday in the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Down 32-21 after Chloe Lamb’s jumper early in the third quarter, the Aggies (6-0) responded with their game-changing run. Jordan Nixon hit a 3-pointer with 7:54 left in the period to start the run, and A&M didn’t let up until Kayla Wells hit two free throws with 1:01 left in the quarter for a 45-32 lead.

South Dakota’s Liv Korngable finally ended A&M’s run with a free throw less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but by then, the Aggies had all of the momentum on their side.

“I am glad our kids responded to what we had to say at halftime,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “Sometimes you have to coach hard and teach hard. We have veteran leadership on this team, so they responded to it. They came out with a defensive presence and played possessed in the second half. We have to learn how to open up that way.”