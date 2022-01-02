No. 19 LSU rallies past No. 23 Texas A&M, 75-66

“It is every transfer’s dream,” Morris said. “It was a personal game. Coach Mulkey has been challenging me all week to step up and be the player she knows I can be. It meant a lot to me.”

It was LSU’s second victory over a Top 25 team in four days. Pointer scored 21 points in a 68-62 victory at 13th-ranked Georgia on Thursday. A&M had its SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Thursday postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Vandy’s program. This was A&M’s first game since a 77-51 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Dec. 20 when the Aggies were without their leading scorers, graduate guard Kayla Wells and junior point guard Jordan Nixon. They struggled in their return. Wells scored 13 points, but missed 13 of 18 field goals. Nixon missed 10 of 11.

“It was an off night for our two leading scorers,” Blair said. “A lot of that was due to LSU’s defense, and a lot of it was that the ball didn’t go in. A majority of those shots by Wells, I would take again. She just didn’t hit them.”

NOTES – LSU had a 49-39 rebounding edge with graduate forward Autumn Newby having 10 and Pointer nine. Pitts had 11 rebounds for her first double-double in two seasons with the Aggies after transferring from Minnesota. … “This is going to be the way it is, it’s the SEC,” Mulkey said . “There are a lot of good players, coaches, and teams. I thought rebounding was key when we were not able to make shots and when we were struggling. The crowd got into it, they helped us get over the hump.” … LSU had a 15-4 scoring edge in points off turnovers and a 30-20 edge in paint points. A&M had a 16-8 edge in second-chance points and a 17-7 advantage on fast break points. … A&M played without its leading rebounder, 6-3 senior forward Aaliyah Patty (5.3 rpg, 7.1 rpg), who played in the first 12 games with nine starts. … A&M will be at No. 7 Tennessee on Thursday.