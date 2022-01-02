No. 19 LSU rallies past No. 23 Texas A&M, 75-66

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – The Pete Maravich Assembly Center continues to be a house of horrors for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team.
The 19th-ranked LSU Tigers rallied from an eight-point deficit for a 75-66 Southeastern Conference victory on Sunday afternoon in front of 7,400 fans. The 23rd-ranked Aggies (10-3, 0-1) never trailed in the third quarter, but made only 6 of 20 field goals in the fourth quarter, hitting 1 of 8 3-pointers. A&M also had three turnovers down the stretch in losing its sixth straight at LSU.
“We were the better team for about three quarters [but], LSU was definitely the better team in the fourth quarter,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
The Tigers (14-1, 2-0) took control behind graduate Khayla Pointer and junior Alexis Morris, familiar guards to the Aggies. Pointer scored six points during an 8-0 run to give LSU a 65-56 lead with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left. She also had five defensive rebounds in the final quarter as LSU won its 13th straight game.
“They did what they had to, and it starts with Pointer,” Blair said. “She had eight assists, two turnovers and 17 points. We talked about keeping the ball out of her hands, but we never did.”
Pointer scored seven points a year ago in overtime to help the Tigers beat the Aggies 65-61. And two years ago she had 22 points in a 63-52 victory over A&M.
Morris, who played her sophomore season at A&M, scored a career-high 30 points. She had 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 6 of 8 free throws.
“I’m happy for Alexis Morris,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “When you leave a program there are one of two things when you play. You can be really awful or really good. I told her in practice, she is really good. She didn’t try to do too much. She took what they gave her.”
LSU senior Jailin Cherry, scored all 10 of her points in the last quarter as the Tigers outscored A&M 29-17.
Graduate guard Destiny Pitts led A&M with 18 points, hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers. Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points, hitting 5 of 12 field goals. A&M, which leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 43.5, made only one of its first eight. The Aggies warmed up in the second quarter, hitting 6 of 10 to help turn a five-point deficit into a 33-29 halftime lead.
A&M increased its lead to 47-39 on Kayla Wells’ 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers closed the quarter on a 7-2 run with Morris hitting a 3-pointer and layup. LSU opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run for a 54-51 lead. Morris gave LSU the lead on a layup off a missed free throw and Cherry added a fast break bucket after A&M missed a layup.
“It is every transfer’s dream,” Morris said. “It was a personal game. Coach Mulkey has been challenging me all week to step up and be the player she knows I can be. It meant a lot to me.”
It was LSU’s second victory over a Top 25 team in four days. Pointer scored 21 points in a 68-62 victory at 13th-ranked Georgia on Thursday. A&M had its SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Thursday postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Vandy’s program. This was A&M’s first game since a 77-51 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Dec. 20 when the Aggies were without their leading scorers, graduate guard Kayla Wells and junior point guard Jordan Nixon. They struggled in their return. Wells scored 13 points, but missed 13 of 18 field goals. Nixon missed 10 of 11.
“It was an off night for our two leading scorers,” Blair said. “A lot of that was due to LSU’s defense, and a lot of it was that the ball didn’t go in. A majority of those shots by Wells, I would take again. She just didn’t hit them.”
NOTES – LSU had a 49-39 rebounding edge with graduate forward Autumn Newby having 10 and Pointer nine. Pitts had 11 rebounds for her first double-double in two seasons with the Aggies after transferring from Minnesota. … “This is going to be the way it is, it’s the SEC,” Mulkey said . “There are a lot of good players, coaches, and teams. I thought rebounding was key when we were not able to make shots and when we were struggling. The crowd got into it, they helped us get over the hump.” … LSU had a 15-4 scoring edge in points off turnovers and a 30-20 edge in paint points. A&M had a 16-8 edge in second-chance points and a 17-7 advantage on fast break points. … A&M played without its leading rebounder, 6-3 senior forward Aaliyah Patty (5.3 rpg, 7.1 rpg), who played in the first 12 games with nine starts. … A&M will be at No. 7 Tennessee on Thursday.