No. 19 LSU rallies in second half for 75-66 victory over No. 23 A&M

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – LSU’s Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points to lead the 19th-ranked Tigers to a 75-66 Southeastern Conference women’s basketball victory over 23rd-ranked Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

Morris, who played her sophomore season at A&M a year ago, helped the Tigers (14-1, 2-0) beat the Aggies (10-3, 0-1) for the sixth straight time at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU’s Khayla Pointer added 17 points, Jailin Cherry 10 and Faustine Aifuwa eight as the Tigers rallied from an eight-point, second-half deficit.

Destiny Pitts led A&M with 18 points, hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers. Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points, hitting 5 of 12 field goals. Kayla Wells had 13 points, hitting 5 of 18 field goals.

A&M, which led 33-29 at halftime, increased its lead to 47-39 on Wells’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter. The Tigers closed the quarter on a 7-2 run with Morris hitting a 3-pointer and layup.

LSU opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 54-51 lead. Morris gave LSU the lead on a layup off a missed free throw by Aifuwa and Cherry scored a fastbreak bucket after A&M missed a layup.

LSU took total control on an 8-0 run for a 65-56 lead with 3:25 left in the game. Cherry capped the run with a layup. Pointer scored the other six points.