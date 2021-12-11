No. 18 Texas A&M women's basketball team faces first road test at TCU

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play its first true road game of the season against TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

The Aggies (9-1) have played seven games at home and three at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, but Sunday’s matchup will feature their first road environment since they held on for a 73-67 victory at Alabama on Feb. 25 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A&M is 15-2 at TCU, but the average margin of victory in the last four wins is 11 points, suggesting the games have been close at times. TCU also upset the 10th-ranked Aggies 56-54 in 2009.

“I’ve played a lot of games at TCU over the years, and everyone of them have been hard,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.

Blair also lost his first meeting against TCU after coming to A&M, a 69-64 loss in the 2006 NCAA tournament in Trenton, New Jersey. A&M won the schools’ last meeting as Chennedy Carter hit a layup with three seconds left to lift the 11th-ranked Aggies to 70-68 victory over the previously unbeaten Horned Frogs at Reed Arena on Dec. 11, 2019.

“We’ve had some very close games over the years,” Blair said.