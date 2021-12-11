No. 18 Texas A&M women's basketball team faces first road test at TCU

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play its first true road game of the season against TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.
The Aggies (9-1) have played seven games at home and three at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, but Sunday’s matchup will feature their first road environment since they held on for a 73-67 victory at Alabama on Feb. 25 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
A&M is 15-2 at TCU, but the average margin of victory in the last four wins is 11 points, suggesting the games have been close at times. TCU also upset the 10th-ranked Aggies 56-54 in 2009.
“I’ve played a lot of games at TCU over the years, and everyone of them have been hard,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
Blair also lost his first meeting against TCU after coming to A&M, a 69-64 loss in the 2006 NCAA tournament in Trenton, New Jersey. A&M won the schools’ last meeting as Chennedy Carter hit a layup with three seconds left to lift the 11th-ranked Aggies to 70-68 victory over the previously unbeaten Horned Frogs at Reed Arena on Dec. 11, 2019.
“We’ve had some very close games over the years,” Blair said.
A&M hasn’t had any game come down to the final minute this season with the closest margin of victory being 82-75 over Stephen F. Austin on Nov 18. TCU (3-4) has had a pair of nail-biters, beating Saint Mary’s 72-68 and losing in two overtimes to Tulane 88-78.
TCU has struggled since going 22-7 in 2019-20, which included a 13-5 record in Big 12 Conference play to finish second behind Baylor. That was TCU’s third straight 20-win season, but the Horned Frogs went 10-15 last season, including 4-14 in conference play for eighth place. TCU is picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 this season by the coaches.
TCU has beaten Houston Baptist 78-48 and Southeastern Louisiana 55-46 with losses to North Carolina 78-46, California Baptist 91-77 and Florida 63-54. The Horned Frogs are led by graduate guard Lauren Heard, who is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She is 38 of 112 from the field, averaging almost twice as many shots as anyone else on the team.
Blair said Heard moves well without the basketball and will be tough to contain because TCU runs so many screens for her. TCU’s starters include graduate guard Aahliyah Jackson, who is in her second season after transferring from A&M. Jackson averages 4.0 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
“She’s a threat. She was a very good kid for us,” Blair said. “She’s been more of a defensive player for them and a 3-point shooter.”
The matchup will be the first of three remaining nonconference games for A&M before it opens Southeastern Conference play against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.