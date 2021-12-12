No. 18 Texas A&M women's basketball team can't climb out of deep hole in loss to TCU

FORT WORTH – TCU scored the game’s first 12 points and cruised to an 87-75 victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M in nonconference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

A&M (9-2) missed its first six field goals and had a turnover in the first 3 minutes, 31 seconds, allowing the Horned Frogs to build a lead they never relinquished. A&M missed 14 of its first 19 shots with four turnovers as TCU (4-4) took a 19-12 lead after a quarter. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies in the second quarter as they missed 9 of 14 shots as TCU built a 42-22 lead.

The Aggies came into the game leading the country in 3-point percentage at 45.1 while averaging 8.3 3-pointers per game, but they missed their first seven from long range and finished 3 of 13.

“We became a one-pass team in the first half,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “We would pass it, shoot it, miss it and get outrebounded. That isn’t running an offense. That is just playing rec ball. I have to get better control of my team so that we can run a half-court offense, particularly on the road.”