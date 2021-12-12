No. 18 Texas A&M women's basketball team can't climb out of deep hole in loss to TCU

FORT WORTH – TCU scored the game’s first 12 points and cruised to an 87-75 victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M in nonconference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
A&M (9-2) missed its first six field goals and had a turnover in the first 3 minutes, 31 seconds, allowing the Horned Frogs to build a lead they never relinquished. A&M missed 14 of its first 19 shots with four turnovers as TCU (4-4) took a 19-12 lead after a quarter. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies in the second quarter as they missed 9 of 14 shots as TCU built a 42-22 lead.
The Aggies came into the game leading the country in 3-point percentage at 45.1 while averaging 8.3 3-pointers per game, but they missed their first seven from long range and finished 3 of 13.
“We became a one-pass team in the first half,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “We would pass it, shoot it, miss it and get outrebounded. That isn’t running an offense. That is just playing rec ball. I have to get better control of my team so that we can run a half-court offense, particularly on the road.”
While the Aggies stumbled at the start in their first true road game of the season, the Horned Frogs made 14 of 33 field goals in the first half, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. They also made 9 of 11 free throws and outrebounded A&M 27-16.
“I don’t have any excuses,” Blair said. “We got beat by a team that played better. They were better prepared.”
TCU graduate guard Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals and 18 of 21 free throws. Sophomore guard Aja Holmes came off the bench for a career-high 22 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. Holmes had hit only 5 of 25 3-pointers for the season.
“Heard played a magnificent game,” Blair said. “And [Holmes] got off the bench and did what she does well.”
TCU had a 45-26 edge in rebounds as graduate guard Aahliyah Jackson had a game-high eight. The 5-foot-9 Jackson played her first four seasons at A&M, which included a medical redshirt.
“Jackson did a great job of playing defense, which is what she did for me as well when she played here,” Blair said.
Graduate guard Kayla Wells led A&M with 20 points, but missed 13 of 18 shots. Graduate senior transfer Qadashah Hoppie added 17 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon had 13 points and seven assists, but made only 5 of 13 field goals. Junior center Sydnee Roby had 10 points, hitting all five field goals she attempted.
A&M got within 46-31 on two free throws by Wells with 6:07 left in the third quarter, but TCU went on a 14-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Holmes and a three-point play by Tavy Diggs.
The Aggies whittled a 29-point deficit down to 81-73 on two free throws by Hoppie with 1:29 left, but TCU put the game away with Heard hitting six straight free throws. She was 13 of 14 in the quarter as TCU ended an eight-game losing streak to A&M.
“It’s hard to sustain a lead against a good team like that,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “We knew they were going to make a push back, but we just settled in and did what we needed to do.”
A&M made 16 of 27 field goals in the second half with seven steals, but the deficit was too large.
“In the second half, you have to give my kids credit, we don’t quit,” Blair said.
A&M forced a season-high 27 turnovers, giving it a 24-20 edge in points off turnovers as the Aggies committed 17.
A&M, which has lost two of its last three games, will be off until playing Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.