No. 15 Texas turns turnovers into a 76-60 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M

But Texas regained momentum with an 11-2 run for a 63-48 lead with 6:01 left in the game. Texas junior guard Aliyah Matharu scored nine of her game-high 26 points during the run with Aggie turnovers feeding the entire stretch.

“We struggled running a half-court offense,” Blair said. “We hit a bunch of ESPN shots, but we didn’t hit enough offensive shots, and to do that, you’ve got to share the ball. You’ve got to move the ball. You’ve got to reverse the ball, and you’ve got to get misses.”

Texas also had a 16-9 edge in offensive rebounds that led to a slight 10-5 edge in second-chance points, but the Longhorns’ quickness on the perimeter hurt A&M the most and on both ends of the court. A&M entered the game shooting 45% from 3-point range to lead the nation but made only 5 of 17 (29.4%). The Aggies often seemed to hurry shots.

“I don’t think we forced them,” A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells said. “I think we rushed them a little bit though, like we felt we had to get it out of our hands before they got to us even though we maybe could have taken our time and taken one more dribble and get in midrange. They just sped us up in all aspects.”