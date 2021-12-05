No. 15 Texas turns turnovers into a 76-60 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair broke his pen as he jotted down notes after the 17th-ranked Aggies’ 76-60 loss to the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns on Sunday at Reed Arena.
“That’s the way the day’s gone,” Blair said.
It didn’t take long for Blair to dissect Sunday’s loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Longhorns (6-1) used a 17-2 run to close the first quarter for a 20-13 lead and never looked back. Eight of the points came off A&M turnovers in a reoccurring theme. The Aggies (8-1) had 19 turnovers overall that the Longhorns turned into 32 points. A&M, meanwhile, forced only seven turnovers and didn’t manage to score a single point off them.
“The turnovers was the difference in the game,” Blair said, “and their ability to run an offense against our matchup zone in the first half and then in the second half our inability to be consistent at the guard position when we started to get better at the post position.”
A&M pulled within 52-46 on a free throw by junior center Sydnee Roby with 73 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the closest the Aggies had been since late in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 Roby scored eight points in the third quarter, using her physical play to put a charge in the partisan crowd of 7,100.
But Texas regained momentum with an 11-2 run for a 63-48 lead with 6:01 left in the game. Texas junior guard Aliyah Matharu scored nine of her game-high 26 points during the run with Aggie turnovers feeding the entire stretch.
“We struggled running a half-court offense,” Blair said. “We hit a bunch of ESPN shots, but we didn’t hit enough offensive shots, and to do that, you’ve got to share the ball. You’ve got to move the ball. You’ve got to reverse the ball, and you’ve got to get misses.”
Texas also had a 16-9 edge in offensive rebounds that led to a slight 10-5 edge in second-chance points, but the Longhorns’ quickness on the perimeter hurt A&M the most and on both ends of the court. A&M entered the game shooting 45% from 3-point range to lead the nation but made only 5 of 17 (29.4%). The Aggies often seemed to hurry shots.
“I don’t think we forced them,” A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells said. “I think we rushed them a little bit though, like we felt we had to get it out of our hands before they got to us even though we maybe could have taken our time and taken one more dribble and get in midrange. They just sped us up in all aspects.”
A&M had the more veteran guards, but Matharu and freshman guard Rori Harmon set the game’s tone. Matharu hit 10 of 17 field goals, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Harmon came off the bench for 18 points and nine assists with only two turnovers. Harmon hit 5 of 11 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws.
“I thought Rori came off [the bench] and had her ears pinned back and her hair was on fire,” Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said. “I thought she played really well and made some great [decisions] against that veteran group of guards. For a freshman, that’s awfully special.”
Schaefer said taking care of the basketball and defending the 3 were the keys for Texas.
“You’ve got to chase that group off the 3-point line,” Schaefer said, adding that it was like playing the Golden State Warriors.
A&M enjoyed a great start, which included an assist from the Texas coach.
Schaefer, who served as an assistant for Blair for 15 seasons at Arkansas and A&M, gave his mentor monogrammed cowboy boots before the game. It looked like the Aggies might kick the Longhorns with them as Destiny Pitts hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first four minutes to help A&M to a 11-3 lead. The crowd, spurred by more than 1,400 A&M students, roared its approval, but it didn’t last. The 3s stopping falling and the turnovers mounted.
“Pressure can bother you,” Blair said. “We shot well enough to stay in this game, but when you give up what we gave up on the offensive boards and the 19 turnovers, that’s on us.”
A&M senior forward Aaliyah Patty had a game-high 13 rebounds, four of them offensive, but she didn’t score. Roby led A&M with 16 points in 19 minutes, hitting 5 of 6 field goals. Pitts had 14 points and Wells added 13.
A&M shot 44% from the field but took only 50 attempts because of the turnovers. Texas hit 27 of 64 from the floor (42.2%), including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers (53.3%).
“Give Texas credit. We got outplayed today,” Blair said.
It was Texas’ second victory over a top 20 team this season — the Longhorns beat defending national champion and then third-ranked Stanford on Nov. 14. They lost a lead on the road the following week at then-No. 16 Tennessee but learned from it, something they did again Sunday, Schaefer said.
“I think we grew up a little bit today,” Schaefer said.