No. 14 LSU leans on its guards to pull away from Texas A&M 74-58

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team isn’t quite ready for prime time.
The Aggies played a solid two and a half quarters against LSU, but the 14th-ranked Tigers dominated thereafter for 74-58 Southeastern Conference victory on Sunday at Reed Arena.
A&M (14-10, 4-8) led by as many as six points early in the second half, but LSU closed the third quarter on a 15-7 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 54-49 lead.
The Tigers (21-4, 9-3) carried that momentum into the fourth quarter. LSU guards Alexis Morris and Khayla Pointer accounted for all the points in a 9-2 run to give the Tigers a 63-51 lead with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left.
The Aggies had no answer for Morris and Pointer. They each scored 25 points, combining to make 17 of 30 field goals.
“I give [LSU coach Kim Mulkey] credit for the ball-screening action late because we couldn’t guard them off of the screen,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
A&M was in position for a much-needed victory over a ranked team because of graduate guard Kayla Wells, who had 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Wells hit a trio of 3-pointers and she also attacked the basket.
“Wells played her heart out out there,” Blair said. “[But] she’s got to have some help out there, also.”
A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon along with graduate shooting guards Quadashah Hoppie and Destiny Pitts combined to make only 5 of 22 field goals. The Aggies had a tough time putting back-to-back solid possessions together.
“There’s shots, there’s good shots and there’s great shots,” Blair said. “I’d say half of our possessions were shots.”
Junior Morris and graduate guards Pointer and Jailin Cherry made sure LSU had better possessions, especially in the second half when they made 12 of 17 field goals. They also got the free-throw line. LSU made 19 of 24 for the game, while A&M was only 4 of 7. Morris, Pointer and Cherry combined to go 14 of 16.
LSU also controlled the paint with a 44-26 rebounding edge. Autumn Newby had 13 and Faustine Aifuwa added eight. Morris chipped in with seven and Cherry had six. The Tigers had 13 offensive rebounds that gave them a 7-0 edge in second-chance points.
A&M post Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds to give Wells support.
“It was a game that I thought we even controlled it when we were behind at half,” Mulkey said on the school’s website. “I just felt like we were in control of the game for whatever reason.”
A&M had a horrible start, missing seven shots with two turnovers. LSU wasn’t much better, but managed only a 6-0 lead.
“The thing that set the tone early in the ball game was our inexcusable fouls,” Blair said.
A&M battled back to tie the game at 16 at the end of the first quarter on a buzzer-beating 3-point bank shot by backup point guard McKinzie Green from 27 feet.
A&M took a 26-21 lead with 5:51 left in the first half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Wells. The Aggies took a 33-27 lead to the locker room as neither team scored in the final 62 seconds.
“We found our flow in the first half and LSU did in the third quarter,” Nixon said. “They found their flow and they stayed with it. We were not able to come back. We took a punch and never recovered from it.”
A&M, gunning for a four-game winning streak, couldn’t hold the lead as LSU hit 15 of 25 field goals in the second half and was 14 of 16 at the line to sweep the season series. The Tigers rallied for a 75-66 victory in the first meeting as Morris, who played at A&M last season, had a career-high 30 points and Pointer added 17.
“This was a carbon copy of the first game at Baton Rouge,” Blair said. “We had an eight-point lead in the third quarter and didn’t finish it up.”
A&M, which is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament, dropped to 0-5 against ranked teams. The defending SEC champs will have a chance improve their resume with four ranked teams left in the remaining five regular-season games.
“We’ve got to teach better and they’ve got to learn faster before the time runs out on all of us,” Blair said.
NOTES – A good crowd of 5,278 was boosted by it being A&M’s annual Beat the Hell Outta Cancer game along with Baylor fans attending because Mulkey won a trio of national championships with the Lady Bears.