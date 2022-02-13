No. 14 LSU leans on its guards to pull away from Texas A&M 74-58

“The thing that set the tone early in the ball game was our inexcusable fouls,” Blair said.

A&M battled back to tie the game at 16 at the end of the first quarter on a buzzer-beating 3-point bank shot by backup point guard McKinzie Green from 27 feet.

A&M took a 26-21 lead with 5:51 left in the first half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Wells. The Aggies took a 33-27 lead to the locker room as neither team scored in the final 62 seconds.

“We found our flow in the first half and LSU did in the third quarter,” Nixon said. “They found their flow and they stayed with it. We were not able to come back. We took a punch and never recovered from it.”

A&M, gunning for a four-game winning streak, couldn’t hold the lead as LSU hit 15 of 25 field goals in the second half and was 14 of 16 at the line to sweep the season series. The Tigers rallied for a 75-66 victory in the first meeting as Morris, who played at A&M last season, had a career-high 30 points and Pointer added 17.

“This was a carbon copy of the first game at Baton Rouge,” Blair said. “We had an eight-point lead in the third quarter and didn’t finish it up.”