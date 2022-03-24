Newly hired Joni Taylor makes herself at home in Aggieland

The way newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor handled Aggie fans and the local media during Thursday’s meet-and-greet opportunities, it was as if her predecessor had never left.

The former Georgia head coach poked fun at a media member for their shirt selection.

“First of all, I can’t believe they let you wear orange,” Joni Taylor said before answering the media member’s question. “Is that allowed?”

An hour earlier in the press conference portion of the event at Reed Arena, the public affectionately answered her greeting of “Howdy!”

“I love how that sounds,” Taylor said. “Can I just do it one more time?”

The crowd answered her second howdy just a little louder.

“That’s amazing. That’s amazing,” Taylor said. “Thank-you so much.”

The 43-year-old Taylor showed the charisma, charm and passion of the man she’s replacing, Hall of Famer Gary Blair who retired after 19 seasons. Blair had a career record of 852-347, including 444-184 at A&M as the winningest basketball coach in school history with a national championship in 2011. A&M made 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances under Blair, who had the Reed Arena court named after him recently.

“It is truly a privilege to be standing in front of you,” Taylor said. “I want you to know I recognize that, and I’ll honor it and do everything in my power to uphold and enhance the legacy that is Texas A&M women’s basketball.”

Taylor has experience in replacing a legend. She was an assistant for four seasons under Georgia’s Andy Landers before replacing that Hall of Famer after the 2014-15 season. Taylor was 140-75 in seven seasons in Athens, Georgia, including 67-44 in Southeastern Conference play. She has made four NCAA tournament appearances, never advancing past the second round.

Taylor, who played at Alabama, was an assistant coach at Troy, Louisiana Tech and LSU before joining Landers’ staff in 2015.

“I think it’s an honor that I’m in the position to be at an institution that had a legend and that I have an opportunity to follow behind and learn from and continue to enhance what was created here,” Taylor said. “And that has been my experience and that is what I want to do. I want to be involved in a program that has that type of tradition and that type of history. So the fact that I have an opportunity to replace a legend is a great thing.”

Taylor is tasked with a rebuilding job after A&M went 14-15 this season, including 4-12 in SEC play to tie for 12th place a year after the Aggies won their first SEC regular-season crown. The Aggies will lose a trio of 1,000-point career scorers in Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells.

Taylor met with the players early Thursday, making a huge impression.

“She’s very genuine,” junior point guard McKinzie Green said. “I like that a lot. She was very straightforward, and she knows what she wants. She has non-negotiables, and I like that. Being straightforward is a good thing.”

Green said Taylor’s top requirement is giving effort.

“I know she’s an amazing coach,” Green said. “Being part of her team is going to be an amazing thing. She’s going to do big things here.”

Taylor left behind an incoming top 10 recruiting class at Georgia.

“I think there are great pieces here,” Taylor said. “I’m excited about the opportunity here. I’m confident in the staff that we’re going to put together and our abilities to do the same thing here that we did at Georgia in terms of recruiting the right young ladies for this program.”

Blair said it won’t take long for Taylor to put her stamp on the program.

“She walks tall,” Blair said. “She was a good player herself, and she brings class and dignity to what she wears. There’s probably not going to be a better dressed coach in the country than Joni Taylor, and it’s every day, but she handles it well. She knows how to handle the officials. She knows how to handle her kids, and they’ll go through the wall for her, and that’s her strength is taking a good player to a very good player and moving them to that next, next level.”

Taylor like Blair gets heavily involved in the community.

“There is actually a perception that Joni was a graduate of the University of Georgia,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said. “That’s what a lot of people thought. So what that tells you is she and her family ingrain themselves into their community. And that means a lot here in Aggieland, that people are a part of the community. So sitting down, listening to her talk about that piece of it, that was another big attraction for us was people thought she was a Georgia grad. No, she played at Alabama, grew up in Mississippi. But she was a natural. And so that was another draw for us is she’s a natural fit here at Texas A&M.

• NOTES — Taylor’s contract won’t be official until approved by the Board of Regents in May. A&M will pay the $1.3 million buyout in Taylor’s contract at Georgia that was extended last year though 2027. Her salary increased by $100,000 to $850,000 this season. Her total compensation would have been $925,000 in the sixth year. Her previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually. Blair, who made $1.25 million this season, was one of approximately 11 known women’s basketball coaches at public institutions making at least $1 million per year. ... Taylor’s husband, Darius Taylor, is the WNBA Atlanta Dream assistant general manager. Joni Taylor didn’t rule out the possibility of her husband eventually joining her staff. “You know, that’s the million-dollar question,” Taylor said. “We talked about it. I think that we’ll see. I don’t know what we’re going to do with our staff.” ... Bjork and assistant AD Kristen Brown interviewed Power Five conference head coaches for the job and longtime assistant Kelly Bond-White. “I’m going to miss Coach Bond, but I know she has great things in the future,” Green said. “I know she’ll end up doing fine.” ... McDonald’s All-American Janiah Barker, the third-ranked player in the class of 2022 who signed with Georgia, announced on Twitter that she’s transferring.

