Missouri uses 3-point shooting led by Frank to beat Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Missouri – Missouri hit 16 3-pointers, including three straight that put the Tigers in the lead for good en route to a 78-69 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.
A&M’s Sydnee Roby hit a layup to give the Aggies a 60-59 lead with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left. Missouri’s Hayley Frank answered with a 3-pointer and Lauren Hansen hit another one 15 seconds later off a steal by Mama Dembele. A&M, trailing 65-60, took a timeout with 5:49 left, but couldn’t turn the momentum.
A&M’s Jordan Nixon missed a 3-pointer and Missouri’s Haley Troup answered with another 3 to push the lead to 68-60 with five minutes left.
The Aggies (11-8, 1-6) scored a couple of layups, but the Tigers added 3-pointers by forward Frank and Hansen and two free throws by Dembele to complete a 15-4 run for a 76-64 lead with 1:06 left.
Missouri (15-5, 4-3) shot 48.5% from 3-point range (16 of 33) for the game, including 5 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
“I made up my mind that I was not going to zone a 3-point shooting team as good as Missouri,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “I was going to play them man. Their offense was basically pick, screen and drift, and they did it very well.”
The 6-foot-1 Frank, who Blair said before the game would be a tough matchup, scored 28 points on the strength of career-high 7 of 14 3-pointers. Hansen added 14 points, hitting 4 of 9 from long range. Troup added 11 points and Blackwell 10. Missouri had six different players hit 3s.
A&M was led in scoring by graduate guard Kayla Wells who had 14. Junior center Sydnee Roby and graduate guard Destiny Pitts each added 13 and graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie had 10.
Missouri hit its first three 3-pointers in taking a 14-7 lead. A&M battled back to tie the game at 14. The Aggies added a 13-0 run for a 27-16 lead with 4:19 left in the first half. Missouri missed its first nine field goals in the second quarter and had three turnovers, but the Tigers heated up for 12 straight points and a 28-27 lead. The Aggies managed a 31-29 halftime lead on Pitts’ 3-pointer.
The third quarter had four ties, the last at 53-53 after Roby’s three-point play with 54 seconds left. But Dembele and Blackwell both hit layups to put the Tigers back on top. Blackwell’s layup came at the buzzer off an Aggie turnover.
Missouri pushed its lead to six early in the fourth quarter. The Aggies fought back and Roby powered her way to back-to-back layups to give A&M a 60-59 lead, but Frank’s 3-pointer produced the game’s 16th and final lead change.
A&M, which is mired in its worst start to conference play since 2003-04, lost despite shooting 50.9% from the field (27 of 53) and having a 16-14 edge in points off turnovers.
“We were playing pretty well throughout the game,” Blair said. “We are getting better. But are we getting smarter?”
Missouri was excellent at running screens to get open 3-point shots and it also had a 35-28 rebounding edge with 11 on the offensive end. Blackwell had 15 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season and ninth straight.
Frank hit her first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, but then missed her next five shots, all but one of them 3s.
“I kind of started a little slow, but I just trust all the work I put in,” Frank told the SEC Network. “My teammates were really able to attack the rim and get some rhythm shots to get me going, so a big credit to them.”
NOTES – Frank’s seven 3-pointers tied the most by an A&M opponent. It had happened five other times, the last by Notre Dame’s Marina Mabrey in March 2018. … Wells played in her 143rd game, tying Karla Gilbert (2011-14) for most in school history. … A&M doesn’t play again until 3 p.m. Sunday at Mississippi State.