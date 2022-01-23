Missouri uses 3-point shooting led by Frank to beat Texas A&M

A&M, which is mired in its worst start to conference play since 2003-04, lost despite shooting 50.9% from the field (27 of 53) and having a 16-14 edge in points off turnovers.

“We were playing pretty well throughout the game,” Blair said. “We are getting better. But are we getting smarter?”

Missouri was excellent at running screens to get open 3-point shots and it also had a 35-28 rebounding edge with 11 on the offensive end. Blackwell had 15 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season and ninth straight.

Frank hit her first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, but then missed her next five shots, all but one of them 3s.

“I kind of started a little slow, but I just trust all the work I put in,” Frank told the SEC Network. “My teammates were really able to attack the rim and get some rhythm shots to get me going, so a big credit to them.”

NOTES – Frank’s seven 3-pointers tied the most by an A&M opponent. It had happened five other times, the last by Notre Dame’s Marina Mabrey in March 2018. … Wells played in her 143rd game, tying Karla Gilbert (2011-14) for most in school history. … A&M doesn’t play again until 3 p.m. Sunday at Mississippi State.