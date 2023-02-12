The Mississippi State women’s basketball team scored the game’s first 10 points and held on to beat Texas A&M 70-62 in Southeastern Conference action Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi State leaned on defense and free throws to win its third straight game. The Bulldogs (18-7, 7-5) had a 22-8 edge in points off turnovers, though A&M with 16 turnovers had only one more than Mississippi State.

“We were careless with the ball,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We had some live-ball turnovers. I just thought we were too casual, too lax.”

Fouls also hurt A&M (6-16, 1-11) as the Bulldogs made 21 of 27 free throws, while the Aggies were but 7 of 11.

Despite foul and turnover troubles the Aggies pulled within 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Sydney Bowles with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left. The Aggies in the next 4:11 made too many mistakes, missing two field goals, two free throws and had two turnovers.

“It’s frustrating,” Taylor said. “It’s easy to look how it ended, but we had to dig ourselves out of a hole to start.”

The Aggies almost completed the comeback, but their last dry spell allowed Mississippi State to pad its lead to 65-57 with only 35 seconds left. A&M lost its fourth straight, all by single digits. It was the Aggies’ 12th straight road loss, dating back to last season.

Senior forward Jessika Carter and senior guard Anastasia Hayes each had 17 points for the Bulldogs and graduate guard Ahlana Smith added 13. The 6-foot-5 Carter had a game-high nine rebounds and Smith added seven as the Bulldogs had a 40-26 edge. Mississippi State had 13 offensive rebounds, while A&M had only six.

Bowles led A&M with a season-high 16 points, hitting 7 of 14 field goals. Junior guard Sahara Jones came off the bench for 11 points, hitting 4 of 5 field goals. Junior guard Kay Kay Green, freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hilton each added seven. Jones, Barker and Hilton were out with injuries when the two teams met on Jan. 15. In their first meeting, the Bulldogs grabbed a 60-46 victory as the Aggies had only seven available players. This time, A&M had a 32-14 edge in bench points.

The Bulldogs had six players who made at least two free throws, while A&M had only two.

“We practice free throws under pressure and we know that you have to knock free throws down,” Smith said. “Sometimes the game might come to a free throw or two. We just have a lot of emphasis on putting up a lot of free throws during practice.”

A&M started the game with four missed shots and two turnovers that helped fuel Mississippi State’s start.

“I just didn’t like our lock-in,” Taylor said. “I didn’t like our lock-in in the locker room before we came in the first time running out.”

NOTES – A&M graduate post Aaliyah Patty, who is in her second season with the Aggies after three at Ohio State, scored five points to give her 1,003 for her career. … A&M drops to 1-6 in Starkville. … A&M will be at Auburn on Thursday.