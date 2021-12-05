 Skip to main content
Matharu's 26 leads 15th-ranked UT over A&M 76-60
Texas’ Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points to lead the 15th-ranked Longhorns to a 76-60 victory over 17th-ranked Texas A&M in women’s nonconference basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

The Longhorns (6-1) went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter for a 20-13 lead and never looked back. The Aggies (8-1) got within single digits late in the third quarter, but an 11-2 gave the Longhorns a 63-48 lead with 6:01 left in the game.

Matharu hit 10 of 17 field goals, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. The junior guard was complemented by freshman guard Rori Harmon who had 18 points and nine assists with only two turnovers. Harmon hit 5 of 11 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws.

Texas made 8 of 15 3-pointers (53.3%). A&M, which came in leading the nation from long range at 45%, hit only 5 of 17 (29.4%).

Turnovers were the difference. A&M had 19 that Texas converted into 32 points. The Longhorns had only seven turnovers that led to zero A&M points.

Junior center Sydnee Roby led A&M with 16 points, hitting 5 of 6 field goals. Graduate guard Destiny Pitts had 14 points and graduate guard Kayla Wells added 13.

