Mark Edwards' call of Aggies' basketball will live on

“I guess we’ll have to scorecard it against each other,” Blair said. “I’m going to give him 77, and I’m going to have to beat that scorecard.”

Edwards also served as the PA announcer for A&M Consolidated girls and boys basketball and volleyball. His son, Nathan, played basketball, and his daughter Emily played volleyball, earning all-state honors in 2018 as a senior.

Consol girls basketball coach Wendy Hines begged Emily early in her high school career to also join the program, a thought retired Consol girls coach Sue Betts also had.

“I said, ‘Sue, I ask her every day,’” Hines said. “‘She doesn’t want to play, but I still ask her.’’

Their paths often crossed in the equipment room.

“She’d say, ‘Coach Hines, would you open the door?’ Knowing she was going to get something out of the storage room for volleyball, I’d say, ‘Are you going to play basketball for me?’ She’d say, ‘No, Coach Hines, maybe next year.’”

That became their running joke.

The girls basketball program, though, was able to land Emily’s father to announce.