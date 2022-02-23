Mark Edwards' call of Aggies' basketball will live on

When crowds at Texas A&M women’s basketball games would grow quiet, public address announcer Mark Edwards often would bellow out “Aggies’ ball” to wake them up.
And if the crowd’s response was ho-hum, Edwards would repeat “Aggies’ ball” just a little louder.
“Aggies’ ball. Gosh, almighty,” A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair said. “God, he loved this place.”
Edwards, who also was the longtime public address announcer for A&M volleyball, died Tuesday morning, losing his battle with cancer.
“He meant a lot, because he cared,” Blair said. “And so many of the little people around here that do not get the headlines or the platform that I or [men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams] or [softball coach Jo Evans] or somebody else ... they’re the ones you truly miss. And Mark Edwards gave his life to A&M in calling ‘Aggies’ ball.’ He was pretty special.”
Blair appreciated Edwards’ devotion to making women’s sports better.
“He was always a behind-the-scenes person,” Blair said.
Blair has one more important thing to do for Edwards.
“I always promised him that we would play a round of golf together,” said Blair, adding that with retirement around the corner he’d have time. Cancer took that away, but Blair is going to make good on his word.
“I guess we’ll have to scorecard it against each other,” Blair said. “I’m going to give him 77, and I’m going to have to beat that scorecard.”
Edwards also served as the PA announcer for A&M Consolidated girls and boys basketball and volleyball. His son, Nathan, played basketball, and his daughter Emily played volleyball, earning all-state honors in 2018 as a senior.
Consol girls basketball coach Wendy Hines begged Emily early in her high school career to also join the program, a thought retired Consol girls coach Sue Betts also had.
“I said, ‘Sue, I ask her every day,’” Hines said. “‘She doesn’t want to play, but I still ask her.’’
Their paths often crossed in the equipment room.
“She’d say, ‘Coach Hines, would you open the door?’ Knowing she was going to get something out of the storage room for volleyball, I’d say, ‘Are you going to play basketball for me?’ She’d say, ‘No, Coach Hines, maybe next year.’”
That became their running joke.
The girls basketball program, though, was able to land Emily’s father to announce.
“He said he’d love to, and he just did a great job,” Hines said. “He’s such a great guy. We talked so much about a lot of things. I’d also ask him how Emily was doing in college and so forth. Lately, he’d talk about his bucket list. He said, ‘Wendy, I just gotta go and I gotta get some things done.’ I said, ‘Hey, I understand.’ You know what? Life is short. When God wants you, he takes you, and we don’t have any choice on that.”
Hines said she was happy Edwards got to go on a cruise with his family, crossing that off his bucket list.
“That was real special,” Hines said. “He’d also tell me everything else he got done.”
Edwards kept announcing Lady Tigers basketball games as long as he could.
“I said, ‘I’ll take you at 10% or 50% or 100% if you want to do it, Mark,’” Hines said. “And the last time I saw him, he wasn’t doing well. I told him, ‘If you don’t feel well, just go home.’ But he said, ‘I just love to be here.’ So he was very special to me.”
Hines knew Edwards was a fixture at A&M events, but she appreciated the way he also respected high school sports.
Edwards retired last year from KAMU, where he was the station’s FM traffic manager and PSA coordinator for 16 years.
“My dear friend, Mark Edwards, passed away after a long fight with cancer,” former KAMU station manager Penny Zent posted on Facebook. “We were colleagues at KAMU for many, many years, but we were also friends and neighbors, so I had the privilege of watching him be a wonderful father to Emily and Nathan. Please keep them in your prayers as they adjust to their new world without their dad.