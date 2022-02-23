Losses to Baylor toughened Texas A&M for run to 2011 national championship

It also helped that the team had five juniors and four seniors. That group of upperclassmen accounted for 191 of the team’s 200 minutes in the national championship victory.

“We just had good leadership,” Carter said. “We had people who worked hard, and we had people who accepted roles. You had every aspect of basketball that you needed, and you had every type of person you needed on that team to be successful.”

The nucleus of that team built up to the 2011 title by rebounding from a pair of tough, season-ending setbacks.

The 2007-08 team made a surprising run to the Elite Eight, losing to eventual champ Tennessee. It felt like the start of something bigger, but the following year the second-seeded Aggies couldn’t match their own success, losing to sixth-seeded Arizona State 84-69 in the Sweet 16. A&M returned to the Sweet 16 in 2010 but suffered perhaps its toughest NCAA tournament loss of the three-year span as Gonzaga beat the second-ranked Aggies 72-71 with Adams missing an 18-footer at the buzzer.

Many players on the national championship team said the Gonzaga loss served as their prime motivation during the offseason as the Aggies built up a work ethic that lasted the entire 2010-11 campaign.