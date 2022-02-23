Losses to Baylor toughened Texas A&M for run to 2011 national championship

Texas A&M’s Gary Blair is the 12th winningest coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history because he got better through adversity.
“Sometimes it’s the loss that happens to push you forward,” Blair said.
That was the case during A&M’s march to the 2011 national championship.
The Baylor Lady Bears, led by 6-foot-8 All-American Brittney Griner, beat A&M three straight times that season. A&M also lost to Duke in its first game against a ranked team and stumbled late in the Big 12 Conference season at Kansas State, but more than anything, the losses to Baylor drove the Aggies to improve.
“Instead of getting down, we built on the momentum of getting closer to Baylor,” Blair said.
Baylor beat A&M by three points twice — 63-60 and 61-58 — and in the middle matchup the Aggies led by three with less than four minutes remaining, but the Lady Bears rallied to win 67-58.
Their Elite Eight showdown in the NCAA tournament’s Dallas Regional proved vastly different as A&M bolted to a 12-2 lead and never wavered, cruising into the Final Four with a convincing 58-46 victory.
“They were the best team in the country,” Blair said of Baylor entering that matchup. “But we were the best team when we beat them in the Elite Eight.”
A&M didn’t suffer an emotional letdown after getting over its Baylor hurdle, instead saving the best for the Final Four.
The Aggies beat Stanford 63-62 in the national semifinals on Tyra White’s layup off a pass from Sydney Colson, who drove the length of the court with time running out. Two nights later, A&M capped the season with a 76-70 victory over Notre Dame as Danielle Adams scored a game-high 30 points.
The imposing Adams, a junior college transfer, became the program’s initial first-team All-American after serving as the 2010-11 team’s X factor. She could shoot 3-pointers, drive the lane and rebound. It took her a year to get in shape and adjust to the level of play, but once she did, she had the strength and stamina to help carry A&M to a title.
“You’re never as good as a JC transfer until your second year,” Blair said. “She was able to do what everybody else said she couldn’t do.”
A&M complemented Adams’ inside ability with veteran perimeter play from Colson, a senior point guard, and junior Sydney Carter. They were at their best in the Dallas Regional championship against Baylor point guard Odyssey Sims, who is still in the WNBA. Carter scored 22 points and Colson added 12 with both playing 40 minutes as they held Sims to 0-for-6 shooting.
“The difference in the ballgame was guard play,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said at the time.
Blair said having a senior like Colson running the point was huge.
“That senior leadership when you get deep, deep into the playoffs means a heck of a lot,” Blair said.
Carter said the title team’s chemistry, especially on offense, was three years in the making.
“Coach Blair got his point guards, Colson and I, to think how he thinks when it comes to running an offense, to see what he sees when running an offense,” Carter said.
Carter also served as the team’s best defender, typically guarding the opponent’s top perimeter player in assistant coach Vic Schaefer’s alignment.
“Coach Schaefer did his part in making sure he set the standard of what defense we were going to play,” Carter said. “There was this culture in everything that we did. There was a standard in everything that we did.”
That standard started in practice and did not come easy.
“There were days that we kept saying, ‘We’re tired of doing the same thing every day,’” Carter said. “But it was the repetition and the discipline they instilled in every drill that was the same every single day that you don’t realize as a kid that it’s building the character. It’s building the discipline.”
It also helped that the team had five juniors and four seniors. That group of upperclassmen accounted for 191 of the team’s 200 minutes in the national championship victory.
“We just had good leadership,” Carter said. “We had people who worked hard, and we had people who accepted roles. You had every aspect of basketball that you needed, and you had every type of person you needed on that team to be successful.”
The nucleus of that team built up to the 2011 title by rebounding from a pair of tough, season-ending setbacks.
The 2007-08 team made a surprising run to the Elite Eight, losing to eventual champ Tennessee. It felt like the start of something bigger, but the following year the second-seeded Aggies couldn’t match their own success, losing to sixth-seeded Arizona State 84-69 in the Sweet 16. A&M returned to the Sweet 16 in 2010 but suffered perhaps its toughest NCAA tournament loss of the three-year span as Gonzaga beat the second-ranked Aggies 72-71 with Adams missing an 18-footer at the buzzer.
Many players on the national championship team said the Gonzaga loss served as their prime motivation during the offseason as the Aggies built up a work ethic that lasted the entire 2010-11 campaign.
“Not only did we have a team full of people that just understood the work that was put in, they understood what the people before us had accomplished to kind of set the example of what hard work really looked like,” Carter said. “And we carried that on every day in practice. It wasn’t something that we just kind of turned it on at game time. We practiced that way as well.”
Carter says she thinks about winning the title all the time — and the work that went into it.
“I can’t put into words what it was like to win it,” she said. “So many years of working hard and not taking any plays off on either side of the ball ... that game just made everything complete.”
And while Carter says she loves to remember the title game, the victory over Baylor in the Elite Eight was just as rewarding. The former DeSoto standout had the game of her life in her hometown to help send A&M to the Final Four in a victory her teammates cherish alongside the semifinal and championship wins.
“It took us four chances to finally beat them in the most critical matchup,” Colson said.