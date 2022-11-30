Kansas women's basketball team has too much firepower for limited Texas A&M

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s basketball team dominated the second half in rolling to a 74-42 nonconference victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas (6-0) made 15 of 27 field goals (55.6%) while winning both the third and fourth quarters by identical 21-8 scores. After battling hard in the first half to trail only 32-26, A&M (4-3) made just 5 of 26 (19.2%) field goals in the second half with nine turnovers.

“In the third and fourth quarters, we just didn’t have the same intensity, didn’t have the same lock-in, whatever it is,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said on the KZNE postgame show. “I didn’t think we executed on offense, and then we didn’t have the same intensity on defense and the same focus. You just can’t do that against a good team.”

A&M was hampered because of injuries as leading scorer Janiah Barker played only eight minutes and Sydnee Roby played six minutes. Barker, a freshman forward, fell on her wrist. An X-ray showed nothing was broken, while Roby, a senior center, injured her knee.

“We’ll get both of them looked at,” Taylor said. “In terms of how it affected things, that can’t be our reason. Does it make it more difficult? Does it make it more challenging? Sure, but so what? If we have five, we should be able to play. We had enough to do more than what we did.”

A&M freshman guard Sydney Bowles had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 5 on 3-pointers. Graduate forward Aaliyah Patty had 14 rebounds, 13 of them on the defensive end.

The Aggies didn’t have enough firepower to stay with the Jayhawks, who are looking to build on last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, the school’s first since 2013. Kansas, which has scored at least 72 points in every game, was led by senior guard Holly Kersgieter as the preseason All-Big 12 selection had a season-high 23 points, hitting 9 of 16 from the field including 4 of 10 on 3-pointers. She also had nine rebounds. Senior Taiyanna Jackson, a 6-foot-6 center, added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points, hitting 9 of 9 free throws.

“I thought we did a lot better job of guarding the ball,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “I thought we were assignment-correct, whether it was personnel or action, and I thought we played really committed defensively. We didn’t get the best version of Texas A&M tonight. They’re a really talented team at full strength, but I was proud of our attention to detail, particularly on the defensive end.”

A&M led by a point three times, the last at 17-16 when Patty hit a layup on pass from junior Sahara Jones. Kansas answered with an 8-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. Patty ended the first half with a 3-pointer with three seconds left to cut Kansas’s lead to 32-26.

Kansas opened the second half with 11 straight points capped by Franklin hitting three straight free throws for a 43-26 lead. A&M opened the second half with three missed shots and three turnovers before Bowles made back-to-back shots, but Kersgieter answered with her own 8-0 run that included a pair of 3s.

NOTES — Kansas snapped an 11-game losing streak against A&M in the first meeting between the schools since A&M left the Big 12 in 2012. ... Despite scoring only seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, junior guard Jones had five rebounds and “played her butt off,” Taylor said. “She had great effort. We’ve got to get some other people to help join the party.” ... Patty played the game with a heavy heart, because her great grandmother died this week, Taylor said. Patty will fly home to Chicago on Thursday. “Hats off to her for her playing two games with that on her heart,” Taylor said. “Her great grandmother raised her, was a caregiver, so I appreciate the fact that she’s even here.” ... A&M will host Morgan State at 2 p.m. Sunday.