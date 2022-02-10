Hot-shooting Texas A&M women's basketball team takes down Vanderbilt

Destiny Pitts gave the Texas A&M women’s basketball team a much-needed spark against Vanderbilt by doing what she does best — hitting a 3-pointer.
She also drew a foul on the shot, and her rare four-point play thwarted the Commodores’ comeback and spurred the Aggies to a 76-58 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night at Reed Arena.
A&M (14-9, 4-7) never trailed and was in control from the opening tip, but the Commodores (12-13, 3-8) hung around. Vanderbilt, which trailed by as much as 15, got a lift with an 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter. The Commodores hit four straight free throws to pull within 57-52 with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left. The Commodores showed their most emotion of the game during the stretch, while the Aggies and their fans grew quiet.
It took only 12 seconds for Pitts to get the 12th Man involved. Pitts, thanks to quick passing by the Aggies, drained a 3 at the top of the key and was fouled by a late-charging Iyana Moore.
“That was huge,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “She’s done that all year. All she has to do is get one to get the crowd up.”
Pitts made the free throw, and her teammates put the finishing touches on A&M’s third straight victory. Kayla Wells went on a 5-0 run of her own, hitting a jumper from the top of the key and a 3-pointer for a 66-52 lead.
Vanderbilt stumbled to the finish, missing 10 of 11 shots, while A&M topped off the game with an 8-0 run.
The Aggies capped their solid shooting performance by hitting 9 of 15 field goals in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. For the game, A&M had its best effort in SEC playing, hitting 29 of 54 field goals for 53.7%.
“I think more of it was like a flow,” Wells said. “We were in the flow of everything. All the shots were in flow. Nothing was forced. Nothing was rushed.”
Wells thought A&M forced to many shots in Sunday’s 73-64 overtime victory at Kentucky. She hit 8 of 12 against Vanderbilt en route to 19 points, and fellow graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie also had 19 points, hitting 7 of 14 shots.
“We’re at home. We love to be home,” Hoppie said. “We got a lot of shots up, and it felt great to see them go in.”
None was bigger the Pitts’ 3. She was only 1 of 6 from long range, but her one make proved pivotal.
“If someone’s going to get it, it’s going to be Destiny,” Wells and Hoppie said in unison.
Wells, who leads the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage at 49.1%, gave Pitts credit for slowing down Vanderbilt.
“That was a really big play,” Wells said. “They were starting to close in on the lead, and she hit a really big shot, which created a lot of momentum.”
Pitts had only nine points, but the 5-foot-10 graduate guard who transferred from Minnesota last year had a game-high eight rebounds, three assists, one block, one steal and no turnovers.
“She’s just around the ball,” Blair said. “That’s just one of those glue players. All of a sudden, the other team forgets about her, and then she finds her role.”
Senior forward Aaliyah Patty had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting to give A&M a fourth player in double figures. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon had her second straight solid game with eight assists and only one turnover. Nixon and junior backup point guard McKinzie Green helped A&M limit their turnovers to eight for its second straight game with less than 10 turnovers.
A&M also hit 12 for 12 at the foul line with five players doing the honors. Green hit 4 of 4 free throws to lead the way.
Vanderbilt had a horrible night shooting, making only 18 of 56 field goals for 32.1%. The Commodores missed 13 of their first 17 shots, three of them air balls and several other ugly efforts as A&M took an 18-11 lead after a quarter.