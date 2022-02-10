Hot-shooting Texas A&M women's basketball team takes down Vanderbilt

Destiny Pitts gave the Texas A&M women’s basketball team a much-needed spark against Vanderbilt by doing what she does best — hitting a 3-pointer.

She also drew a foul on the shot, and her rare four-point play thwarted the Commodores’ comeback and spurred the Aggies to a 76-58 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night at Reed Arena.

A&M (14-9, 4-7) never trailed and was in control from the opening tip, but the Commodores (12-13, 3-8) hung around. Vanderbilt, which trailed by as much as 15, got a lift with an 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter. The Commodores hit four straight free throws to pull within 57-52 with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left. The Commodores showed their most emotion of the game during the stretch, while the Aggies and their fans grew quiet.

It took only 12 seconds for Pitts to get the 12th Man involved. Pitts, thanks to quick passing by the Aggies, drained a 3 at the top of the key and was fouled by a late-charging Iyana Moore.

“That was huge,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “She’s done that all year. All she has to do is get one to get the crowd up.”