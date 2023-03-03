GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Ole Miss women’s basketball team turned the tables on Texas A&M in rolling to a 77-60 victory in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament on Friday afternoon.

Fourth-seeded Ole Miss made 30 of 59 field goals (50.8%), including 6 of 13 3-pointers (46.2%) to end A&M’s surprising run at the tournament.

The Aggies (9-20, 2-14) became the first 13th-seeded team to reach the quarterfinals by beating 12th-seeded Vanderbilt and fifth-seeded Mississippi State with stellar shooting performances, hitting 30 of 58 field goals in each game led by freshman freshman Sydney Bowles, who hit six 3-pointers in each victory.

Bowles and the Aggies had a tougher day shooting against Ole Miss (23-7, 11-5), which advances to play top-ranked South Carolina in Saturday’s semifinals.

A&M made only 17 of 49 field goals (34.7%), including 1 of 11 on 3-pointers (9.1%). Bowles was 0-for-5 shooting, all from beyond the arc.

The Rebels had balanced scoring led by senior Angel Baker’s 23 points. The all-conference guard hit 10 of 12 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. Junior forward Madison Scott had 16 points, senior guard Marquesha Davis 14 and sophomore Elauna Eaton 11, hitting 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Ole Miss also forced 22 turnovers that it converted into 25 points. A&M had committed only 26 turnovers in its two victories, coming off a season-low 10 against Mississippi State.

The Aggies were missing junior point guard Kay Kay Green, who was in concussion protocol.

“[Ole Miss] thrives on turnovers, and it gets them offensive points,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “They’re really, really good in transition. So playing three days in a row is hard. We talked about that from the beginning.”

A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker had 22 points and 10 rebounds. She hit 7 of 16 field goals and 7 of 8 free throws. The Aggies, the SEC’s worst free-throw shooting team, hit 25 of 28 (89.3%).

A&M fifth-year senior post Aaliyah Patty and junior guard Sahara Jones each had 10 points.

Taylor told her team afterward the future is bright and the plan is not to play again at the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

“There was a team that showed up Wednesday and Thursday, and there was a team that showed up today, and which team are we?” Taylor said. “That’s part of our youth. We have to continue to put games together and put quarters together.”

Ole Miss built an early 14-6 lead, but the Aggies trailed only 17-14 at the end of first quarter. A&M pulled within one point twice early in the second period. The Rebels scored the last five points of the first half for a 40-29 lead. A&M got within single digits only once in the third quarter as the Rebels led 60-42 entering the final quarter.

Ole Miss’ biggest lead was 75-45 after two free throws by Davis with 4:21 left.

• NOTES — Ole Miss beat A&M for the fourth straight time, but A&M leads the series 10-6. Ole Miss won the regular-season meeting 57-38 at Reed Arena on Jan. 8. “We didn’t take them for granted,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We didn’t even think about what happened in January ... what was it, our fourth game? We’re not even the same.” ... Patty and senior guard McKinzie Green, who had a career-high five rebounds, played their final game for A&M.