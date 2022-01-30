 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot-shooting Mississippi State women roll by Aggies
0 Comments

Hot-shooting Mississippi State women roll by Aggies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STARKVILLE, Mississippi – The hot-shooting Mississippi State Bulldogs rolled to 78-58 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State (13-7 4-4) shot a blistering 56.9% from the field (29 of 51), including 9 of 14 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs also made 11 of 14 free throws (78.6%).

A&M (11-9, 1-7) had a size advantage, but Mississippi State’s ability to drive gave the Bulldogs a 34-26 edge in paint points.

Guard Anastacia Hayes scored 22 points to lead Mississippi State in scoring with Jerkaila Jordan adding 18, Aisylnn Hayes 14, Caterrion Thompson 12 and Myah Taylor 10.

A&M Kayla Wells came off the bench to score 17 points and fellow graduate guard Destiny Pitts added 10.

A&M will play host to Arkansas at 8 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Carolina Postgame: Henry Coleman III, Ethan Henderson

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert