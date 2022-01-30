Hot-shooting Mississippi State women roll by Aggies

STARKVILLE, Mississippi – The hot-shooting Mississippi State Bulldogs rolled to 78-58 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State (13-7 4-4) shot a blistering 56.9% from the field (29 of 51), including 9 of 14 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs also made 11 of 14 free throws (78.6%).

A&M (11-9, 1-7) had a size advantage, but Mississippi State’s ability to drive gave the Bulldogs a 34-26 edge in paint points.

Guard Anastacia Hayes scored 22 points to lead Mississippi State in scoring with Jerkaila Jordan adding 18, Aisylnn Hayes 14, Caterrion Thompson 12 and Myah Taylor 10.

A&M Kayla Wells came off the bench to score 17 points and fellow graduate guard Destiny Pitts added 10.

A&M will play host to Arkansas at 8 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena.