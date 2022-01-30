Hot-shooting Mississippi State women roll by Aggies 78-58

STARKVILLE, Mississippi – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team is enjoying the turnaround Texas A&M desperately needs.
Mississippi State (13-7, 4-4) shot a blistering 56.9% from the field (29 of 51), including 9 of 14 from 3-point range in rolling to a 78-58 victory over the Aggies in Southeastern Conference action Sunday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Bulldogs took control in the second quarter by making 9 of 11 field goals in building a 41-23 lead. Mississippi State closed the half on a 14-2 run, hitting its last six field goals, four of them 3-pointers. The struggling Aggies (11-9, 1-7) didn’t score a field goal in the last 5 minutes, 9 seconds of the first half, missing three shots with four turnovers.
“I’d like to give Mississippi State so much credit for everything they’ve gone through,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “They’ve stayed the course. Congratulations to their coach for finding a way.”
Mississippi State hit a low last week in a 74-54 loss at Arkansas followed by leading scorer Rickea Jackson (averaging 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game) entering the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldogs already were without senior forward Jessika Carter, a second-team All-SEC selection, who hasn’t played this season as she deals with depression and second-year head coach Nikki McCray-Penson resigned in October for health reasons.
The Bulldogs responded with a 77-62 victory over Missouri on Thursday by hitting 14 3-pointers along with forcing turnovers to end a three-game losing streak. Mississippi State continued its solid play against A&M. The Aggies had a size advantage, but Mississippi State’s ability to drive gave the Bulldogs a 34-26 edge in paint points.
“Their dribble-drive offense was very effective, whether we were playing the matchup zone [or man],” Blair said.
Mississippi State made 13 layups, all but one by guards. Anastacia Hayes led the way with six as the 5-foot-7 senior had 22 points. She hit 7 of 14 field goals and was 8 of 8 at the free-throw line. Sophomore Jerkaila Jordan added 18 points, hitting 8 of 9 field goals, three of them layups. She also had nine rebounds. Junior guard Aislynn Hayes had 14 points, hitting 5 of 8 field goals, along with seven assists.
“It was simple,” A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells said. “We didn’t follow the game plan that was given to us in practice. We talked about not coming off the ball-side shooters, not coming off corners and we did exactly that and that’s when they went on their run. So, we just have to be better.”
A&M, mired in its worst start in conference play in almost two decades, went with a bigger starting lineup but had only a 28-27 edge in rebounds and a 5-2 advantage in second-chance points.
A&M had a week to prepare and got the ball inside early, but couldn’t finish shots. Mississippi State used a 6-0 run to end the first quarter for a 17-12 lead and never looked back in beating the Aggies for the fifth straight time in Starkville.
“Gosh, I thought we were ready,” Blair said. “It just didn’t happen.”
The Aggies came in shooting 39.9% from 3-point range to rank fourth in the country, but hit only 3 of 15. A&M shot a respectable 39.6% from the field (21 of 53), but had 16 turnovers against a team that didn’t press.
“We’re hurting now,” Blair said. “Losing hurts worse than winning feels good and right now, we’re hurtin’ big time.”
A&M had few bright spots. Wells came off the bench for 17 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals. Graduate guard Destiny Pitts added 10 points.
The Bulldogs used only nine players and lost freshman forward Denae Carter to an injury with 4:52 left in the third quarter. That forced sophomore center Charlotte Kohl to play 12 minutes, almost twice her season average.
Four times in the third quarter A&M got within 11 points, but couldn’t get closer.
“I think our mental toughness and our ability to lean into all situations, good and bad, that’s the best thing we’re doing,” Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak said. “It looks like the best thing we’re doing is shooting or passing or defending, but that mental toughness is really the one helping us move forward.”