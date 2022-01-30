Hot-shooting Mississippi State women roll by Aggies 78-58

A&M had a week to prepare and got the ball inside early, but couldn’t finish shots. Mississippi State used a 6-0 run to end the first quarter for a 17-12 lead and never looked back in beating the Aggies for the fifth straight time in Starkville.

“Gosh, I thought we were ready,” Blair said. “It just didn’t happen.”

The Aggies came in shooting 39.9% from 3-point range to rank fourth in the country, but hit only 3 of 15. A&M shot a respectable 39.6% from the field (21 of 53), but had 16 turnovers against a team that didn’t press.

“We’re hurting now,” Blair said. “Losing hurts worse than winning feels good and right now, we’re hurtin’ big time.”

A&M had few bright spots. Wells came off the bench for 17 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals. Graduate guard Destiny Pitts added 10 points.

The Bulldogs used only nine players and lost freshman forward Denae Carter to an injury with 4:52 left in the third quarter. That forced sophomore center Charlotte Kohl to play 12 minutes, almost twice her season average.

Four times in the third quarter A&M got within 11 points, but couldn’t get closer.