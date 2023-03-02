GREENVILLE, S.C. — Texas A&M freshman Sydney Bowles hit six 3-pointers for a second straight day to carry the 13th-seeded Aggies to a 79-72 victory over fifth-seeded Mississippi State in the second round of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament Thursday.

A&M (9-19, 2-14), which opened the tournament with a 77-70 victory over Vanderbilt, is the first 13th seed to reach the quarterfinals. A&M will play fourth-seeded Ole Miss (22-7, 11-5) at 1 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just starting to come together for us at the right time,” first-year A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. “We have had games where we’ve scored with the ball and then we couldn’t defend anybody, and we have had games where we defended really well and couldn’t score. These last two games it’s all coming together. Our babies are growing up.”

A&M shot over 50% from the field for the second straight day after doing that only twice during the regular season. Bowles led the way, hitting 6 of 8 3-pointers, helping A&M shoot a sizzling 64.7% from 3-point range (11 of 17) with its final 3 the biggest.

Mississippi State (20-10, 9-7) pulled within 73-70 with 2 minutes, 1 second left on a 6-0 run via layups by Jessica Carter, Anastasia Hayes and Debreasha Powe. A&M answered with senior McKinzie Green hitting a 3-pointer, which was made possible by sophomore post Jada Malone’s offensive rebound of Green’s miss from 3.

For the second straight day, A&M made 30 of 58 field goals (51.7%).

A&M took control with a 19-0 run for a 35-25 lead. Green started it with a free throw with 1:18 left in the first quarter and junior Kay Kay Green capped the spurt with a 3-pointer with 2:37 left in the second quarter. Bowles hit a pair of 3-pointers during the surge.

Mississippi State made only 1 of 11 field goals in the second quarter as the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 18-5 for a 37-30 halftime lead.

“Our main focus was getting back in transition and stopping the ball and then just trying to stay in front of the ball,” A&M fifth-year senior Aaliyah Patty said.

Mississippi State scored the first five points of the third quarter, but Malone and Patty answered with layups and Bowles hit a 3-pointer to push A&M’s lead back to 44-35. The Aggies took a 62-53 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to sophomore Tineya Hilton closing the third quarter with two baskets in the final 13 seconds.

A&M was able to keep the lead down the stretch by handling Mississippi State’s pressure. The Aggies had a season-low 10 turnovers and forced 14, finishing with a 17-10 edge in points off turnovers. Turnovers were a big reason Mississippi State swept the series against the Aggies, winning 60-44 at Reed Arena and 70-62 in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M had 35 turnovers in those games, which Mississippi State turned into 39 points.

Bowles ended with 19 points. Patty had 15 points and Malone 10 as each hit 6 of 10 field goals. Junior guard Sarah Jones had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and four assists. Patty had six rebounds and a career-high five blocks. Kay Kay Green had a game-high six assists as A&M had 23 to Mississippi State’s 14.

Carter led Mississippi State with 18 points, hitting 6 of 8 field goals and 6 of 7 free throws, but she played only 21 minutes because of foul trouble. Jerkaila Jordan and Powe each added 12 points. Jordan had eight rebounds and Powe seven as Mississippi State had a 39-29 edge on the boards. The Bulldogs had a 36-32 scoring edge in the paint, but A&M had an 18-15 edge in second-chance points.

The Bulldogs led throughout the first quarter behind Carter, who had 10 points, but she also missed the last 3:27 after picking up her second foul. Mississippi State led 21-11 when she left and still led 25-19 at the end of the quarter.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be an absolute battle for four quarters,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. “I love the start from my team. We’re up 25-19, but that second quarter was the game. We did some things that were uncharacteristic for us. We took too many quick shots. We quit talking in ball screens, and ultimately they punched us in the face. In the end, we fought like no other, but it just wasn’t enough.”

The Bulldogs’ lead was down to 25-24 when Carter returned early in the second quarter. She picked up her third foul and headed back to the bench with 5:56 left in the period and A&M ahead 26-25.

“I think we did a really good job of staying poised,” Bowles said. “Even when we were down we never really showed that, and I think we did a really good job of staying together as a team. When things were breaking down, we came together, and that’s what I would attribute to our success.”

• NOTES — A&M, the SEC’s worst free-throw shooting team, was 8 of 17 at the foul line Thursday. ... A&M went 0-11 on the road this season. The two SEC tournament games are the Aggies’ first ones at a neutral site. ... The SEC tournament was expanded from 12 to 14 teams when A&M and Missouri was added, starting with the 2013 tournament.