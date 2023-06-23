The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department in Mississippi named the basketball courts at Velma Young Park after Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor on Friday.
Taylor is one of the most decorated athletes from Meridian, Mississippi, where she competed in basketball and track and field. She helped lead the girls basketball team to a 67-7 record over her high school career and won three state titles in track. Taylor also was named the 1997 Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball and played at Alabama from 1998-2001 before entering the coaching profession.