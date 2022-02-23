‘He’s a lifer’: National, state media members reflect on Gary Blair’s career

Ambassador is the word used by national media members, including ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel and the Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg, when describing Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and the impact he has had on the sport as his retirement inches closer.
“He has been a historian of the game,” Voepel said. “At the same time, he’s been making history in the game. He is the first person to always remind you of other people’s accomplishments in the game, and because he’s been in the game for so long, he can really tell stories about women’s basketball going back to the earliest parts of its modern-day history. He’s competed with and against all of the greatest coaches in women’s college basketball. That’s something that I’ve really admired about him is he’s never just talked about his own program or his own accomplishments. In fact, most of the time, he’s talking about other people’s accomplishments and trying to make sure that history isn’t forgotten. I think that’s been a really important role that he’s played in the sport.”
Feinberg said Blair has always touted his teams and women’s basketball as a whole over the years to try and help grow the sport.
“He’s a lifer,” Feinberg said. “He’s had an impact on so many young women over his career at different places. He’s a defensive guru and really a great coach and mentor to so many and a role model to so many young women in the sport and coaches. Vic Schafer was on his staff. A few other [current head] coaches were on his staff that had successful careers after leaving Gary. I think that’s something he will always be remembered for is what he’s done for so many in the sport over so many years.”
Under Blair’s watch, Voepel said he put the A&M program on the map and brought it national success the Aggies had never seen before.
“It was a program, like a lot of the old Southwest Conference teams, that was so much in the shadow of Texas,” Voepel said. “And then when the Big 12 started, ’96 was a good year at A&M, but they were coming into a league where again they were sort of overshadowed by other schools.
“Gary came there, and he had a style of play that had been very successful going back all the way to when he was a high school coach in Dallas. He had a lot of success at Arkansas, had taken a team to the Final Four, and he was able to make Texas A&M not just one of the best schools in the Big 12 but one of the best schools in the country and won a national championship.”
While Blair has risen to national prominence as a coach, Waco Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry points out Blair’s importance closer to home as one of Texas’ most revered figures in his sport.
“To me, he’s right up there with all of the legendary basketball coaches in the state,” Cherry said. “When you’re talking about the women’s game, you think of Jody Conradt, Marsha Sharp, Kim Mulkey and Gary Blair. They each carved out their own unique legacy at their respective schools. Gary, he won, but he was such a character, too. He’s a guy that media people loved to cover, because he made our jobs a lot easier.”
Most of the fondest memories for Cherry, Feinberg and Voepel covering Blair point back to the height of his tenure at A&M: the Aggies’ run to winning the national championship in 2011.
In 2011, Cherry was still a beat reporter for the Baylor women’s basketball team and covered the epic games between the Aggies and Lady Bears that season.
“I just remember a lot of hard-fought, grueling, well-coached, tough defense kind of games culminating with 2011, obviously, for the Aggies,” Cherry said. “To me, it still is the best rivalry, if you want to use the word feud, that Big 12 women’s basketball has ever produced. I think the Big 12 is still kind of looking for that ever since A&M left.”
After Baylor won the first three meetings in 2011 — two during the regular season and one in the Big 12 tournament championship — the Lady Bears and Aggies were both placed in the Dallas Regional as the top respective seeds. Cherry said he recalled Blair embracing the pairing, while Baylor coach Kim Mulkey took a sour attitude toward it. In their fourth meeting that season, A&M handled Baylor standouts Brittney Griner and Odyssey Sims in the Elite Eight matchup to reach its first, and only, Final Four.
“I’ll never forget Gary. I guess the dance craze at the time was the ‘Dougie,’ and he was doing the ‘Dougie’ with the team,” Cherry said. “He was just such a kook and living it up, and it was fun to see.”
Blair’s postgame celebration with his players and coaches after beating Notre Dame in the national championship game resonated with Voepel.
“At that stage in your career, you just never know if you’re going to have a chance to win a national championship,” Voepel said. “It’s so hard to do. The thing that A&M does, which I know Texas fans hate ... the sawing motion where they’re going back and forth. It was neat in Indianapolis to see that. That was the season-ending thing was Texas A&M when they lock arms in the stands. It was neat, because I thought what a special moment at a program that he’s defined.”
After Feinberg filed his game story around 2 a.m., he was walking back to his hotel in downtown Indianapolis when he noticed Blair and the entire A&M team inside a Steak N’ Shake huddled around a TV watching highlights of the game on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“I’ve never seen a celebration like that after winning a national championship,” Feinberg said. “Usually people go off and do their own thing, but they were happy to be with each other in the public eye, so to speak, at a restaurant and just soaking every moment of it.”
Blair is famous for his charismatic, friendly nature. It’s made him a favorite among media members. Cherry said Blair always has been appreciative and understanding of the media’s job, noting Blair himself holds a minor in journalism.
Voepel says Blair will be remembered “as the ultimate good-will ambassador, somebody that took every opportunity that he had to sort of promote the gospel of the game because he loved the game.
“In some ways, it was maybe improbable that he ended up in women’s basketball. He could’ve coached anything, but he took that high school girls team at South Oak Cliff in Dallas, and it made him fall in love with the women’s game. And how lucky the women’s game was that somebody that was as passionate as he was and committed as he was ended up making that his life’s work.”