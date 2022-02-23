‘He’s a lifer’: National, state media members reflect on Gary Blair’s career

Ambassador is the word used by national media members, including ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel and the Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg, when describing Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and the impact he has had on the sport as his retirement inches closer.

“He has been a historian of the game,” Voepel said. “At the same time, he’s been making history in the game. He is the first person to always remind you of other people’s accomplishments in the game, and because he’s been in the game for so long, he can really tell stories about women’s basketball going back to the earliest parts of its modern-day history. He’s competed with and against all of the greatest coaches in women’s college basketball. That’s something that I’ve really admired about him is he’s never just talked about his own program or his own accomplishments. In fact, most of the time, he’s talking about other people’s accomplishments and trying to make sure that history isn’t forgotten. I think that’s been a really important role that he’s played in the sport.”

Feinberg said Blair has always touted his teams and women’s basketball as a whole over the years to try and help grow the sport.