Georgia's Sydney Bowles pledges to Texas A&M women's basketball team

  •

Sydney Bowles, who was the Gatorade player of the year in Georgia and signed with Lady Bulldogs, has pledged to sign with the Texas A&M women’s basketball team.

Bowles, who led Atlanta’s Woodward Academy to its second straight Class 5A championship, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she’s following former Georgia head coach Joni Taylor to A&M. Taylor replaced A&M’s retiring Gary Blair last month.

Bowles was ranked the nation’s 37th best prospect in the class of 2022 by espnW’s HoopGurlz. The 6-footer averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals for 29-2 Woodward this season.

Forward Janiah Barker, guard Tineya Hylton and Bowles made up Georgia’s 2022 signing class that was rated seventh in the country. Barker, a McDonald’s All-American rated the nation’s third-best prospect, decommitted after Taylor was hired by A&M. Hylton, who is from Ontario, Canada, was in the class of 2021 but reclassified to 2022 because of COVID-19. She played in eight games last season for Georgia. She pledged to A&M earlier this week.

