Georgia uses strong second half to beat Texas A&M

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a familiar, frustrating result. The Aggies played well in spurts, but 25th-ranked Georgia grabbed a 67-58 Southeastern Conference victory on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum.

A&M’s Jada Malone hit a layup with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Aggies a 34-33 advantage with the game’s 12th-lead change. But the Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 15-3 run, led by senior post Jenna Staiti who hit back-to-back baskets to give her team the lead for good. Georgia (20-8, 9-7) during the spurt hit 4 of 5 field goals and was 7 of 8 at the free-throw line, while A&M (14-14, 4-12) hit 1 of 4 field goals and had three turnovers.

Georgia’s lead crested at 13 early in the fourth quarter, but A&M pulled within 57-52 midway on a layup by Maliyah Johnson and a 3-pointer by Kayla Wells. Georgia answered with an 8-0 run with a pair of baskets by senior Que Morrison to put the game out of reach.

Staiti had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. She hit 7 of 12 field goals, scoring 14 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third quarter. Morrison added 14 points, scoring half of her points in the fourth quarter.