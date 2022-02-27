Georgia uses strong second half to beat Texas A&M

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a familiar, frustrating result. The Aggies played well in spurts, but 25th-ranked Georgia grabbed a 67-58 Southeastern Conference victory on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum.
A&M’s Jada Malone hit a layup with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Aggies a 34-33 advantage with the game’s 12th-lead change. But the Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 15-3 run, led by senior post Jenna Staiti who hit back-to-back baskets to give her team the lead for good. Georgia (20-8, 9-7) during the spurt hit 4 of 5 field goals and was 7 of 8 at the free-throw line, while A&M (14-14, 4-12) hit 1 of 4 field goals and had three turnovers.
Georgia’s lead crested at 13 early in the fourth quarter, but A&M pulled within 57-52 midway on a layup by Maliyah Johnson and a 3-pointer by Kayla Wells. Georgia answered with an 8-0 run with a pair of baskets by senior Que Morrison to put the game out of reach.
Staiti had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. She hit 7 of 12 field goals, scoring 14 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third quarter. Morrison added 14 points, scoring half of her points in the fourth quarter.
A&M was led by junior center Aaliyah Patty who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Guards Qadashah Hoppie and Jordan Nixon each added 10 points. Patty made 7 of 15 field goals, but the other starters along with sixth man Destiny Pitts were only 10 of 41 (24.4%). A&M for the game shot 34.8% (23 of 66) in losing for the fifth straight time.
“You’re not going to believe this, but we played well enough to win this game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We didn’t hit enough shots but nobody in the SEC in February [does], unless their name’s South Carolina which is shooting over 50%.”
Georgia won despite shooting only 37.3% from the field (22 of 59). The Lady Bulldogs had a huge edge at the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 28 while A&M was only 6 of 8. Georgia had a 44-39 rebounding edge, including 25-16 in the second half when the Lady Bulldogs scored 13 points off 13 offensive rebounds.
“They hammered us on the boards in the second half,” said Blair, adding that the guards didn’t help the post players on the backside. “That’s where they tore us up on second-chance points and just the little things.”
A&M is seeded 13th for next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville and will play 12th-seeded Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The A&M-Vanderbilt winner will play fifth-seeded Florida on Thursday.