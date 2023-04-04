Gary Blair had a knack for making the right choices, a gift that helped earn him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And arguably his best decision was coming to Texas A&M.

Blair took over the Big 12 Conference’s worst women’s basketball program in 2003, and eight seasons later he led the Aggies to a national championship. Few thought he’d even make A&M the second- or third-best program in the state, let alone the nation.

Texas, which had won a national championship under legendary coach Jody Conradt, was coming off its first Big 12 Conference championship and a Final Four appearance. Baylor was two years away from its first of three national championships under Kim Mulkey. Texas Tech, Blair’s alma mater, was coming off its fourth Elite Eight appearance under Marsha Sharp, who also won a national title.

“But Texas A&M? I knew we could do it,” Blair said.

A&M had basically done nothing since joining the Big 12, failing to finish higher than ninth in seven seasons while compiling a 22-90 league record. It didn’t get much better in Blair’s first two seasons, but then the Aggies made 15 straight NCAA tournaments.

That capped the career for the 77-year-old Blair, who is now in 10 hall of fames with the selection to the prestigious Naismith.

“[When] I came here, [it was a] tremendous decision,” Blair said. “And I also was able to bring Texas people with me that knew this state and how to recruit.”

Blair was sold on Aggieland by former A&M athletics director Bill Byrne, but it wasn’t a hard sell. Blair went to high school at Dallas Bryan Adams and had great success at Stephen F. Austin, going 210-43 in his first eight seasons as a college head coach. That got him hired at Arkansas, where he had more success, including a Final Four appearance in 1998. He won the WNIT the following season, reached the WNIT semifinals the next then reached the second round of the NCAA tournament three straight years.

They were good times for Blair in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but he was in the fourth year of a five-year contract and Arkansas’ president was talking about changes. Blair was having success but had not finished higher than sixth in the Southeastern Conference in the last eight seasons.

“Am I going to roll the dice at 58 without a chance to come back to my home state?” Blair said.

Blair also would double his salary by saying yes to Byrne, who had made home-run hires with track coach Pat Henry and men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie in an effort to build an all-around top-notch athletics department

“So I bought into the vision,” Blair said. “I bought into [it] knowing the fifth year of my contract was going to come up [at Arkansas].”

Blair likely would’ve stayed at Arkansas if it had made a counter offer to A&M’s, but it didn’t.

“[That] gave me an opportunity to come back to my state, where I knew I could recruit and could win at A&M,” Blair said.

Blair became engulfed in his “dream job.” He loved everything about the university, starting with the students and tradition.

“I had to learn the traditions,” Blair said at a press conference Tuesday. “Until you’ve been to a Silver Taps or until you’ve been to a Fish Camp, until you’ve done that, until you’ve sawed the [varsity’s] horns off, it’s not about beating Texas, it’s about what’s you’re doing. That’s the spirit.”

Blair has shown plenty of that spirit since receiving the news of his induction, sharing it with people from all of his coaching stops, which included serving as head coach of the Dallas South Oak Cliff girls basketball team and as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.

“Folks, I’m having the time of my life right now,” Blair said. “This past week, it’s just been off the chart. This was sort of like winning the national championship for everybody that I’ve had the opportunity to coach or work with at all five schools.”

Blair’s cell phone has exploded this week, and he’s got plenty messages yet to answer.

“People want to say thank you, because I’m representing them,” Blair said. “That’s what’s important. I’m a product of Title IX, and that’s where I got my opportunity.”

He also got to interact with the members of his induction class and other hall of famers Saturday at the men’s Final Four in Houston.

“I’ve had a wonderful life,” Blair said, thanking his administration, the media and the five schools he worked for. “And now the question is how can I keep giving back to the game, because the game is bigger than all these individual awards that are going around right now. The game itself is pretty special.”

• NOTES — Blair is part of the 2023 class announced Saturday and headlined by Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon. The class includes 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, longtime Division III Amherst coach and two-time national champion David Hixon and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games as a coach at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The late Jim Valvano, who coached North Carolina State to the 1983 NCAA title, was selected as a contributor, taking into account his work as a broadcaster and an advocate for cancer research and the V Foundation. ... The class will get its jackets and Hall of Fame rings on Aug. 11 in Uncasville, Connecticut, then the ceremony and their speeches will come on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.