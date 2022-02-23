Gary Blair's fruitful coaching tree reaches back to his early years

Gary Blair is retiring, but his coaching tree is growing, and its branches are as unique as the trunk.
Former Blair assistants Vic Schaefer and Mike Neighbors are complete opposites. Schaefer spent 15 seasons with Blair, Neighbors two, learning individual styles that reflect Blair in vastly different ways.
Blair called Schaefer his “Secretary of Defense” at Texas A&M, and Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns are indeed leaning on the defensive side of the game this season. Texas is allowing just 56.9 points and attempting only 14.7 3-pointers per game.
Neighbors, however, is all about offense. His hard-driving Arkansas Razorbacks average 76.6 points by shooting 27 3-pointers and 20.5 free throws per game. Those numbers rank in the top 20 in the country.
Both approaches work. Schaefer led Mississippi State to back-to-back national runner-up finishes in 2017 and ’18. Neighbors took Washington to the Final Four in 2016.
“You aren’t talking to me without Coach Blair — that’s just the bottom line,” said Neighbors, who got his start in college basketball as Blair’s director of operations at Arkansas in 1999. “If Coach Blair doesn’t take a chance on a snotty-nosed high school coach who thought he knew everything about the game that really didn’t, I wouldn’t be talking to you.”
Schaefer went 80-110 in seven seasons at Sam Houston State, but he impressed Blair, then Stephen F. Austin’s head coach, enough during their Southland Conference games that Blair later offered him a job on his staff at Arkansas.
“I just learned a lot from him,” Schaefer said. “And the blueprint we had at Arkansas and at A&M for rebounding programs is the one I took to Mississippi State, and it’s the one I brought here. You learn about organization. You learn about the importance of staff, surrounding yourself with good people, allowing your people to work. He didn’t micromanage me. I try not to micromanage my people. You hire people to do a job.”
Four other current NCAA Division I coaches learned from Blair. LSU’s Kim Mulkey, Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner, Lamar’s A’Quonesia Franklin and Auburn’s Johnnie Harris either played for or coached under Blair, who loves to brag about them and all the others who have learned the game under him.
Mulkey was an All-American point guard from 1980-84 at Louisiana Tech during Blair’s first four years as an assistant coach with the Lady Techsters. After graduating, Mulkey joined Louisiana Tech’s staff in 1985 and spent one season coaching alongside Blair before he left to for his first collegiate head coaching job at SFA.
“Gary’s a good person,” Mulkey said. “I think his coaching tree beneath him speaks volumes. They all have their unique personality, their own unique way to coach. No one just emulates each other, but they were all given opportunities because of Gary. I think a lot of us as we get older, we reminiscence about who gave us our first chance. Gary gave a lot of coaches their first chance.”
‘INVESTING’ IN PEOPLE
Schaefer and Neighbors learned their lessons well under Blair, sometimes through direct instruction but more often than not by observing Blair’s even-handed way of dealing with people.
“Can you imagine arguing with someone vehemently in a 10 o’clock staff meeting and at 11:15 the boss is walking by sticking his head in your office saying, ‘I’m going to lunch, you want to go?’ like nothing happened?” Schaefer said. “That was one of the first things that ever happened at Arkansas when I was an assistant with him. Who can do that? But that speaks volumes of him as a person and who he is.”
Neighbors learned to scout while sitting on Schaefer’s couch. He learned to recruit from Kelly Bond-White, who has been the cornerstone of Blair’s staffs since 2000.
“He just didn’t give me a chance. He invested [in me],” Neighbors said. “He put me in tough situations. He challenged me every single day by throwing me jobs I think to see if I really did want it. You got the job, but it’s a do you really want this job type deal?”
Blair gave Schaefer an early lesson on responsibility after a 67-62 loss. Schaefer’s goal was to keep opponents under 60 points, but Arkansas allowed 25 offensive rebounds that game, making it nearly impossible to hit his defensive goal.
“So the next day I’m in early like I always was,” Schaefer said. “He walks past the office door, passes my door, gets just about out of my view of the glass, but then he backs up. Literally, he moon walks back and sticks his head in and goes, ‘Hey, rebounding is part of defense,’ and he then walked on to his office.”
Schaefer got the message.
“I got on the phone to a friend at a place that was leading the country in rebounding, and I said give me your two best rebounding drills. We got problems we need to fix,” Schaefer said. “He gave me two drills, and I still run those two rebounding drills to this day. That was [Blair’s] subtle way of getting the message across, and I heard it loud and clear. That was the pride he took in me, knowing he relied on me so much. That’s the pride I took as an assistant. I’m not paid to be wrong. I’m still not paid to be wrong. I just learned a lot from him.”
It wasn’t uncommon to see Blair and Schaefer in a heated debate during their games together at A&M, but Schaefer says the fiery exchanges on the bench never involved personal disputes or egos.
“Any disagreement we ever had, it was over winning, what we thought was best for the team and what we thought was best for us to win,” Schaefer said. “I have so much respect for him.”
Respect seems only to begin describing the feeling many on Blair’s coaching tree feel for him. Neighbors once had his young daughter send a thank-you not to Blair for how much he’s meant to their family.
As a head coach, Neighbors has made four NCAA tournament appearances and is closing in on 200 victories. He’s created his own niche and no longer has to look up to Blair.
But he still does.
“You know, we have the same jobs, but I don’t look at him as being in his peer group,” Neighbors said. “I will always look up to him. I will always take his phone call when he sees us doing something he doesn’t think is right, and I’ll always listen to his advice. I’ve got a very small circle when it comes to that, but he is certainly one of those and always will be.”