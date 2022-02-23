Gary Blair's fruitful coaching tree reaches back to his early years

“Gary’s a good person,” Mulkey said. “I think his coaching tree beneath him speaks volumes. They all have their unique personality, their own unique way to coach. No one just emulates each other, but they were all given opportunities because of Gary. I think a lot of us as we get older, we reminiscence about who gave us our first chance. Gary gave a lot of coaches their first chance.”

‘INVESTING’ IN PEOPLE

Schaefer and Neighbors learned their lessons well under Blair, sometimes through direct instruction but more often than not by observing Blair’s even-handed way of dealing with people.

“Can you imagine arguing with someone vehemently in a 10 o’clock staff meeting and at 11:15 the boss is walking by sticking his head in your office saying, ‘I’m going to lunch, you want to go?’ like nothing happened?” Schaefer said. “That was one of the first things that ever happened at Arkansas when I was an assistant with him. Who can do that? But that speaks volumes of him as a person and who he is.”

Neighbors learned to scout while sitting on Schaefer’s couch. He learned to recruit from Kelly Bond-White, who has been the cornerstone of Blair’s staffs since 2000.