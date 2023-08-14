(Editor’s note: This story appeared in the Naismith’s 2023 Commemorative Yearbook & Enshrinement Program.)

Gary Blair was in awe as he met some of basketball’s biggest names — Julius Erving, Roy Williams, John Calipari, Rudy Tomjanovich, Bill Walton, Elvin Hayes and other Hall of Famers — at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

“I was a kid in the candy store,” Blair said. “I’m just sitting around afraid to go up and introduce myself for fear they’d say, ‘Who are you?’”

No problem there.

The members of basketball’s elite knew who Blair was because he earned his spot in the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame class by overachieving. Blair was an average student and an above average athlete, but he became one of women’s basketball’s most successful coaches with a work ethic and charismatic personality that enriched everyone he touched.

“I just had to work hard to become a good athlete,” Blair said. “Nothing came easy for me as an athlete, so I think it just carried over into coaching intramurals at Texas Tech and into the Marine Corps, and it just kept going.”

The 78-year-old Blair didn’t begin coaching women’s basketball until he was 28 years old, but he more than made up for lost time. When he retired at the end of the 2021-22 season, he was the sport’s 12th-winningest coach with a record of 852-347 (.711). He won 18 conference championships, made a pair of Final Four appearances and led Texas A&M to the 2011 national championship.

Not bad for someone who flunked out of architecture at Texas Tech and switched career paths along the way.

“When you run out of ability first as an athlete in whatever sport, you figure out what are you going to be good at,” Blair said. “I flunked out of architecture. I could have gone back and sat out another semester and been an OK architect, but I wanted to do something that I was good at, and that was managing people. I learned a lot of that in the Marine Corps, and I said this is what I could do and I could do it well. I can manage people. I can talk to people, and I love sports.”

Blair excelled in baseball as a youth, earning all-district honors at Dallas Bryan Adams High School. That was the sport he envisioned coaching.

“I was a pretty shy kid growing up,” Blair said. “I was not outspoken. I was no class favorite or anything like that. I was just a skinny, 128-pound center fielder who just enjoyed the heck out of my high school career.”

When Blair graduated from Texas Tech in 1972, he went back home to teach at Dallas South Oak Cliff, where he became the school’s golf coach his first year. The next year he added boys basketball, volleyball, track and cross country..

Little did he know his life would change forever in the summer of 1973 with the passing of Title IX, making discrimination based on gender illegal at institutions receiving federal financial aid. The law paved the way for girls sports. It was logical for Blair to coach South Oak Cliff’s girls basketball team since it already was in his after-school intramural program.

Women’s basketball proved most appealing at the time for the most basic of reasons.

“I was needed,” Blair said. “It was 6-on-6 basketball. The colleges were playing 5-on-5, but nobody knew who they were.”

Early success

Blair struck gold almost immediately, leading South Oak Cliff to three state championships and a runner-up finish in seven seasons, posting a gaudy 239-18 record.

“The smartest move I ever made was in ’77 when we won state that I turned down the head baseball job at South Oak Cliff and to be a coordinator in football,” Blair said.

It was just one of many instances Blair showed a knack for making savvy choices.

His success at South Oak Cliff got him hired as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech where in five seasons he helped the Lady Techsters reach four Final Fours and win back-to-back national championships in 1981 and ’82.

He was even more successful on his own at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M when you consider how downtrodden those programs were until hiring Blair. He made 26 NCAA tournament appearances and had 35 winning seasons.

In eight seasons at SFA, he won seven straight conference titles, losing only eight league games. He put the program on the same level as Texas and Texas Tech, which had won national championships.

“What he did at Stephen F. Austin is nothing short of spectacular,” said former Georgia coach Andy Landers, a seven-time Southeastern Conference champion.

At Arkansas, Blair took over a program coming off back-to-back losing seasons and led it to 10 straight winning seasons, including seven 20-win seasons. He also took Arkansas to its only Final Four appearance in 1998 and won the WNIT the following year.

Texas A&M athletics director Bill Byrne realized Blair could turn around the Big 12 Conference’s worst program, so he offered to double Blair’s salary to bring him to Aggieland.

“I was 57 years old,” Blair said. “He gave me the opportunity to come back to my home state that I knew I could recruit and build a national program. I knew I could win at A&M. This has always been a dream school.”

Aggieland power

A&M became a national power under Blair with 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including eight trips to the Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight.

The highlight of his tenure were the final five victories of the 2011 season en route to the national championship. Blair beat Rutgers’ Vivian Stringer, Landers, Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw — all five opposing coaches are in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and four are in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

The 58-46 victory over Baylor in the Dallas Regional championship to reach the Final Four was maybe the sweetest in program history. Baylor had beaten A&M three previous times that season, but in the game that mattered most the Aggies frustrated All-American Brittney Griner and the Lady Bear fans who filled almost the entire lower level of the American Airlines Arena anticipating a return to the Final Four.

“We did a heck of a job winning that game, because they were the best team in the nation that year,” Blair said. “Not Stanford. Not Connecticut. Not Notre Dame. But it’s hard to beat me four times in a row. We had a great game plan.”

A&M associate head coach Vic Schaefer, who later took Mississippi State to back-to-back national championship games, made some great defensive adjustments during the game.

Many teams have a letdown after such an emotional victory, but A&M played even better in the Final Four.

“Perhaps we were a team of destiny,” Blair said.

The crown jewel in Blair’s career led to him becoming only the third women’s basketball coach to have the school’s court named after him, joining Tennessee’s Pat Summitt and North Carolina State’s Kay Yow.

Fame didn’t change Blair a bit. If anything, it made him more accessible.

“Someone with his resume, sometimes they get too busy to help others, and they’re under such demand that sometimes they can almost become unapproachable,” North Carolina State coach Wes Moore said. “He’s just the opposite. He’s always there helping people. I love going to him for advice or bouncing stuff off him. He really cares about the game. He wants to see women’s basketball succeed and does whatever he can to help that and make that happen.”

Charitable works

Blair’s giving goes beyond basketball. He hosts an annual golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics, a tie that goes back to his years at SFA when he was asked to hand out the awards to the winners of the Special Olympics state basketball tournament.

“I just got overwhelmed by the kids,” Blair said. “It didn’t matter if they finished first or last, they were all the same.”

When Blair got to Arkansas, a charity golf tournament already in place needed a title sponsor, and he gladly put his name on it. Blair hosted 10 tournaments there in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and just had his 20th at A&M in May, which includes a celebration dinner and silent auction full of sports memorabilia the night before.

Blair’s Charities have netted approximately $1.55 million since Blair came to A&M.

While he’s proved to be good at raising money for charity, Blair has never been shy at raising awareness about his own program. More than once he’s gone door-to-door handing out free tickets and has never said no to a radio interview or speaking opportunity.

“He would stand at the grocery stores and hand out tickets,” A&M associate AD Steve Miller said. “He refused to go to drive-thrus to get food. He always went inside, because he wanted to talk to folks and tell them about the program and give them tickets.”

Blair could turn a stranger into a lifelong friend in a five-minute conversion.

“I probably have more of my mom’s personality,” Blair said. “She was just so loving. She was just like Edith in ‘All in The Family’ and my dad was definitely Archie Bunker — a quieter Archie Bunker. He was just a hard-working construction guy who was a plaster foreman that squeezed every dime and got on us kids to get an education, because he had a seventh-grade education level. He had to go to work. He was 11th out of 12 children in the family.”

Blair picked up a lot of his traits from his mother, including the need to serve.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors, who was an assistant under Blair with the Razorbacks, can’t recall Blair saying no to any chance to promote his team. While at Arkansas, Blair would drive from Fayetteville to Little Rock to plug his games. One of the radio stations had a cot he slept on.

“None of the wins will measure his impact on the University of Arkansas, the SEC and obviously Texas A&M and every place he’s ever coached,” Neighbors said.

Blair’s best sales pitches and teaching moments were making sure his players made the most of their education. Eleven of the 12 players on South Oak Cliff’s 1977-78 team played volleyball or basketball in college and almost half the players were National Honor Society members.

“He reinforced what our parents had already put into us,” said Barbara McCoy-Brown, a high school All-American who also became a collegiate All-American at SFA. “His father-figure leadership made us want to be the best we could be. Most of us came from single-parent homes, so he was that father that we needed to keep us focused. I knew I always wanted to give my best, because he gave his best.”

Blair initially flunked out of Texas Tech, sat out a semester and returned. But he left again after his junior year to run a restaurant in California, then he joined the Mariners for a two-year stint. He returned to Lubbock at age 27 to finish what he started. He certainly made the most of his degree in physical education with a minor in journalism.

“He was invested in women’s basketball when women’s basketball wasn’t cool, and he was all in on something that hadn’t reached any level of popularity really,” Landers said. “He’s one of the pioneers that helped set this stage for what we’re enjoying now and what we will enjoy as it relates to continued growth and development in the future. He’s one of the people who laid that foundation.”

Blair built winning programs through recruiting and development. He eventually reached the point at A&M where he signed McDonald’s and Parade All-Americans, but Blair had a knack for getting the most out two- and three-star recruits. Danielle Adams, the 2011 Final Four MVP, was Blair’s only first-team All-American at A&M.

“We just outworked people,” Blair said.

Help along the way

Blair was maybe even a better judge of coaching talent.

Schaefer, who struggled in seven seasons as a head coach at Sam Houston State, blossomed in the 15 seasons he spent as an assistant under Blair at Arkansas and A&M. Schaefer used Blair’s blueprint for success at Mississippi State, going 221-62 in eight seasons before getting hired at Texas.

The other NCAA Division I head coaches in Blair’s coaching tree are Southern Illinois’ Kelly Bond-White, Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner, Lamar’s A’Quonesia Franklin, Auburn’s Johnnie Harris, Central Florida’s Sytia Messer, Long Beach State’s Amy Wright, Mulkey and Neighbors.

“His coaching tree beneath him speaks volumes,” Mulkey said. “They all have their unique personality, their own unique way to coach. No one just emulates each other, but they were all given opportunities because of Gary. I think a lot of us as we get older, we reminiscence about who gave us our first chance. Gary gave a lot of coaches their first chance.”

Mulkey was an All-American point guard from 1980-84 at Louisiana Tech during Blair’s first four years as an assistant coach with the Lady Techsters. After graduating, Mulkey joined Louisiana Tech’s staff in 1985 and spent one season coaching alongside Blair before he left for SFA.

Not surprisingly while at Louisiana Tech, Blair coached the softball team for a year, managing to beat LSU 1-0 in 11 innings. The Lady Techsters had gone 2-12 in 1980. They went 18-17 under Blair, making one wonder what if he’d have waited on that baseball job?

“Life changes,” Blair said solemnly before flashing a wide grin. “But I would have been a damn good baseball coach.”

He loves baseball and studies the game. He’ll question coaching calls and scoring decisions while attending Aggie games.

“I believe in analytics,” Blair said. “But I also believe you can or can’t.”

Blair always could.

Blair, who delivered the Dallas Times Herald as a youth, has been making headlines for more than five decades.

“You’re in there with the ones that have made this game something special, and it’s all about the game,” Blair said. “You can throw all that other stuff out, but when the ball goes up and the whistle goes out, it’s about championships and it’s about winning and competing. And I’ve had a storied life.”

Blair won’t be the most eloquent or educated speaker during the induction ceremony, but there might not be a dry eye in the audience — or at the podium.

“I cry at movies ... I’m a basket case,” Blair said. “I hate to see what’s going to happen in August with all those polished people who are going to be speaking.”

Blair’s comments carry weight because they come from the heart.

One of Blair’s trademark sayings is “I appreciate y’all,” something he’s said to anyone who helped along the way, no matter how small or how big a part they played.

This time basketball appreciates Blair, who plans to keep on making the sport he loves better.

“The question now is how can I keep giving back to the game, because the game is bigger than any of these individuals,” Blair said.