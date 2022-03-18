Recently retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will be part of the SEC Network’s studio coverage of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday and Monday. Blair will serve as an analyst on “SEC Now” with hosts Dari Nowkhah and Patric Young on Sunday and Alyssa Lang on Monday.
Gary Blair to join SEC Network’s coverage of NCAA women’s basketball tournament
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday mornin…
There is a strength in former Arkansas women’s basketball player Celia Anderson when she talks about the memories she made while studying and …
When Buzz Williams heard that Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was releasing a biography, he called former Blair assistant Bo…
Gary Blair is retiring, but his coaching tree is growing, and its branches are as unique as the trunk.
When crowds at Texas A&M women’s basketball games would grow quiet, public address announcer Mark Edwards often would bellow out “Aggies’ …
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
Gary Blair and the Texas A&M women’s basketball team are like children right after Christmas. How do they emotionally recover after the ye…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have its season-ending banquet on April 14 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Ti…
Lose or go home never has been truer for retiring Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair. His career will end this week unless the …