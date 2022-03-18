 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Blair to join SEC Network’s coverage of NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Recently retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will be part of the SEC Network’s studio coverage of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday and Monday. Blair will serve as an analyst on “SEC Now” with hosts Dari Nowkhah and Patric Young on Sunday and Alyssa Lang on Monday.

