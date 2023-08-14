Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair ended up in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame by overachieving for five decades.

Fittingly, he faced one more challenge during Saturday night’s induction ceremony.

“How would you like to follow Tony Parker?” Blair asked the crowd.

Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, was one of the headliners in the star-studded 2023 induction class that also included Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the late Jim Valvano and retired NBA greats Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade.

Blair more than held his own during his acceptance speech, which lasted seven and half minutes. That would have been the length of his opening statement at most press conferences during his 37 years as a head college coach, but the man seldom at a loss for words chose his carefully Saturday. He admitted that even he found it unbelievable to comprehend a career that started in August 1972 and lasted until March 2022.

“It would take me many hours to thank all the people who have been instrumental to my success in women’s basketball and in life, and then I would undoubtedly leave some names off that list,” Blair said. “So I will pass and simply say thank you to each and every one who has meant so much to me.”

Blair’s career started at South Oak Cliff where he went 239-18 in seven seasons, making five state tournament appearances and winning three Class 4A state titles.

“I’m convinced God led three high school girls to knock on my office door in October ’73,” Blair said. “I opened the door and three other women were on the other side with a request. They wanted to know if I would be interested in coaching the new girls basketball program in South Oak Cliff. I said yes of course. It wasn’t even a paying job, but it obviously proved to be one heck of an opportunity, and Title IX opened the door for me.”

Blair left South Oak Cliff to be an assistant at Louisiana Tech, which reached the Final Four four times and won two national championships in his five seasons with the Lady Techsters.

That paved the way for a great head coaching career at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M, where he went a combined 852-347.

“I will never forget some of those victories, nor will I forget some of the painful loses,” Blair said. “Losing hurts worse than winning feels good. But the things I cherish the most are not the victories or the accomplishments. The things I truly value are building great relationships and learning from others and making a positive difference in lives of young people, while also making so many positive memories.”

Blair challenged his fellow Hall of Famers to keep on making a positive difference.

Blair founded his Special Olympics golf tournament three decades ago in Arkansas, something he brought to Bryan-College Station and continued this year.

“I want to continue to be extraordinary in my efforts to help the Special Olympics and children and adults with disabilities and special needs,” Blair said.

Blair plans to continue to be extraordinary in just about everything he does.

“I missed too many things in the past with my family because of basketball,” Blair said. “I will not miss those opportunities in the future.”

Blair, who turned 78 two days before the induction ceremony, plans to remain active.

“I vow to be extraordinary as a mentor and friend,” he said. “It thrills me to see so many of the young women I’ve coached through the decades who have used their basketball experiences as a stepping stone towards great careers and how so many of my former players have used their abilities to bless others by becoming role models, mothers and leaders in their communities.”

Ten former players coached by Blair are head coaches, including Kim Mulkey, who won the national championship at LSU last year, and Tyler Junior College’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard, who won the national junior college championship in 2022.

“I’ve said many times one of the keys to success in any walk of life is to surround yourself with great people,” Blair said. “ I’ve been surrounded by wonderful men and women throughout my career, and for that, I’m truly grateful.”

In closing, Blair compared himself to Edmund Hillary, one of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mt. Everest but reached many other peaks.

“I climbed to the top of the mountain in women’s basketball, but my journey is not complete,” Blair said. “After all, success is not a destination. It is an evolving, continuing journey. Make your remaining journey extraordinary, and remember that the days may be long, but the years are going to fly. And to my Hall of Fame teammates, the headlines and storylines, they’re over, but the thank yous are just beginning. I hope to represent all of you.”