Gary Blair passes baton after praising his final women's basketball team at Texas A&M

The accomplishments of retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair speak for themselves, but few are better than the Hall of Famer with a microphone in his hand or with the television cameras rolling. Yet he was a man of fewer words at his final team’s season-ending banquet Thursday night at the A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

Before Blair’s main address, he had the crowd stand and give his successor, former Georgia head coach Joni Taylor, a rousing welcome instead of the token applause they had offered. The dapper Blair then confessed he picked his snazziest sport coat and outfit to wear for the second game of the Southeastern Conference tournament, but unfortunately the Aggies lost in the first round to Vanderbilt.

Blair then caught everyone’s attention, especially his players.

“I promise you one thing: I will be shorter than usual,” he said.

Blair asked the players’ parents to stand and be recognized, then he breezed through the main part of his speech in less than 10 minutes.

“The program is bigger than Gary Blair, Sydney Colson, Danielle Adams and so many former athletes and coaches,” Blair said. “This program is about us. It’s about Texas A&M, the tradition that we’ve helped build, the championships the we have won and the degrees we have earned.”

Blair had a coaching record of 444-185 in 19 seasons at A&M, leading the Aggies to 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances. Eight seasons after taking over the Big 12 Conference’s worst program, the Aggies won the 2011 national championship under Blair.

The 2021-22 season was a tough swan song for A&M’s all-time winningest coach. The Aggies went 14-15 overall for only Blair’s second losing season. The Aggies also struggled to a 4-12 record in Southeastern Conference play, tying for 12th. That came on the heels of A&M going 25-3 overall.

“You and we won the SEC at Reed Arena vs. South Carolina, which just won the national championship this year,” Blair told his team. “You cut down the nets. You were the toast of the nation and the state of Texas. You beat Troy and Iowa State [in the NCAA tournament] and lost in the Sweet 16 to Arizona, who almost stole the national championship with a great defensive club. You showed the nation what the spirit of Aggieland is all about.”

Blair said this season’s team went into the year confident it could continue that success despite losing three starters and two assistant coaches.

“We knew the bullseye would be on us, and we welcomed the challenge,” Blair said. “At times, we stared adversity in its face. We had early season success in November and December, but when conference started, the schedule didn’t work our way.”

A&M beat Arkansas, which made the NCAA tournament, and Kentucky, which won the SEC tournament. “But sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” Blair said, adding that the staff, the players and their parents did everything they could to return the program to the NCAA tournament.

It was only a momentary setback, Blair said.

“The results will be changed in the years to come on the scoreboard,” Blair said. “We have tremendous new leadership with Joni Taylor and all of her staff. As Aggies, we know how to make people feel welcome. One thing they will not need to change is the Aggie culture, and that is embedded in all of us.”

Blair, who had the court at Reed Arena named after him this season, ended by thanking his team and staff, especially Kelly Bond-White who recently was hired as Southern Illinois’ head coach after working for Blair for 22 seasons. Blair credited athletics director Ross Bjork and assistant AD Kristen Brown for making it a smooth transition to Taylor.

“Remember what I said at the last [home] game: This is a we program, a we court, we are the Aggies, the Aggies are we,” Blair said.

NOTES — A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells, who played in a school-record 153 games, grabbed the team’s MVP and Miss Offense Awards. Graduate guard Destiny Pitts won the Miss Academic and Miss Defense Awards. Other award winners included senior forward Aaliyah Patty, Newcomer of the Year; junior post Sydnee Roby, Most Improved; sophomore guard Sahara Jones, Sixth Man; junior guard Jordan Nixon, Miss Hustle; and graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie, Miss Defense. ... Pitts shot a school-record 40.9% from 3-point range in two seasons after transferring from Minnesota. She had many credits that didn’t transfer and had to complete A&M’s specific requirements in addition to her standard course work. She opted to complete 63 hours in a calendar year. “I pushed for this degree plan, because I wanted to graduate as soon as possible,” Pitts said. “Honestly, when Coach Blair heard about this, he probably said to [the academic adviser] at the time, ‘Is she sure about this?’” Pitts did that with a 3.5 grade point average. ... Pitts along with Wells and Hoppie addressed the crowd with Pitts having the best line. “Coach Blair, thank your for giving me the opportunity to come to A&M,” Pitts said. “Thank you for the lessons beyond the court. You have truly have been a grandfather figure for me. You will forever hold a special place.” Her comments were drowned out by laughter. “I mean, I could have said father figure, but that would be ...,” Pitts said laughing as the crowd joined in.

