Gary Blair installed building blocks for success during inaugural year at Texas A&M

Gary Blair wasted no time getting to work when he returned to his home state in 2003, though the fruits of his labor didn’t show right away during that first year at Texas A&M.
After all, there was a lot to be done.
A&M point guard Toccara Williams was a senior when Blair was named head coach, taking over for Peggie Gillom, who went 58-86 in five seasons with the Aggies. Williams describes the 2003-04 season as a “transition period” for coaches and players alike as Blair walked into the worst program in the Big 12 Conference. What made it stand out even more was being surrounded by perennially strong teams like Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Iowa State.
“That didn’t bother me at all because I’ve recruited against them when I was at Stephen F. Austin and at Arkansas,” Blair said.
The Aggies hadn’t reached the postseason since 1996, but Williams had her sights on getting drafted into the WNBA and talked with Blair about redshirting in hopes of entering the draft after the 2004-05 season.
“He told me, ‘I can lose with you, but I can’t lose without you,’” Williams said. “So I had to make a decision. ... I chose to take one for A&M. From there he was able to build a successful program. I’m not upset about the decision that I made.”
Blair, who had left a Top 25 program in Arkansas, had big plans for the Aggies, and he needed everyone to buy in. The 57-year-old coach spent his days making phone calls, meeting people in the community and, once the season started, going door to door handing out free tickets to games.
“It was a lonely time, because nobody knew who I was,” he said, “but it was a building time because my family was back in Arkansas. I was able to spend the time it was going to take, particularly those first few years, to be able to build it correctly.”
Jamila Ganter, who was a freshman guard during Blair’s first season at A&M, said the players trusted in his vision for the program but didn’t know how they would see it through. That first year came with growing pains as A&M won five straight in nonconference play but only three more the rest of the season, finishing 9-19 overall and tied for last in the Big 12 at 2-14. It was Blair’s only losing season as a coach.
Still, the Aggies could already sense things were changing despite the struggles on the court.
“I don’t think that we realized how lucky we were and how blessed we were to be in the position to be coached by a Hall of Famer,” Ganter said. “We didn’t know where the program was going to go, where it would be 15 years from now, 10 years from now, but we knew it would be somewhere special.”
The Aggies were still competitive despite their troubles and grabbed their first conference win against Oklahoma State 65-52 in front of a crowd of 2,228 at Reed Arena. Before that, A&M lost five conference games by eight points or less with four of those games going down to the final possession.
“My first three years we were losing games badly,” Williams said. “But in my senior year, I felt like we competed. We were at least close enough in a lot of games. We didn’t have the weapons that he has currently or in previous years.”
A&M lost to Oklahoma 60-47 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament then went home for the year, failing to make either the Women’s NIT or NCAA tournaments. The Aggies haven’t missed a postseason tournament since.
“The few of them that stayed with me, we made them better not bitter,” Blair said, adding that some players left the team or graduated before his first season.
Williams, who got drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars, led the Aggies in 11 categories that season, including points per game (15.6), steals (111) and assists (192). She got helped from Tamea Scales (8.6 ppg, 6.3 rebounds per game), Janae Derrick (6.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Lynn Classen (6.9 ppg, 4 rpg). Ganter played in 79 games and scored 141 career points as an Aggie and has had assistant coaching stints at A&M, SFA and Houston.
“He always lets me know that we couldn’t have gotten to where we are without you,” Williams said. “... Even if I didn’t get the national championship, I feel like I was a part of it.”
Blair’s first recruiting class at A&M included A’Quonesia Franklin, Patrice Reado, Takia Starks and Katie Pounds, a group that led the Aggies to the WNIT quarterfinals in Blair’s second year in 2005.
A&M then rose to finish in a third-place tie in the Big 12 and earn an NCAA tournament berth in 2006 and tied for first in the league and won an NCAA tournament game in 2007. That stretch started a run of 16 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including five conference championships and the 2011 national title.
“Coach Blair brought a winning tradition to Texas A&M,” Williams said. “I feel like he’s brought back that pride that may have been lost in previous years. A&M is now at a level where we’re expecting to win, not hoping, we’re expected to win now.”
And while Blair is retiring at season’s end, players from his first Aggie team expect he will continue to impact their lives in the future.
“He’s done a lot on the court. He’s done a lot off the court, and there’s not much more for him to do,” Ganter said. “But I know that he’ll continue to, even in his retirement, affect people’s lives in positive ways and still be a mentor to many people like he is to me.”