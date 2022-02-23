Gary Blair installed building blocks for success during inaugural year at Texas A&M

Blair, who had left a Top 25 program in Arkansas, had big plans for the Aggies, and he needed everyone to buy in. The 57-year-old coach spent his days making phone calls, meeting people in the community and, once the season started, going door to door handing out free tickets to games.

“It was a lonely time, because nobody knew who I was,” he said, “but it was a building time because my family was back in Arkansas. I was able to spend the time it was going to take, particularly those first few years, to be able to build it correctly.”

Jamila Ganter, who was a freshman guard during Blair’s first season at A&M, said the players trusted in his vision for the program but didn’t know how they would see it through. That first year came with growing pains as A&M won five straight in nonconference play but only three more the rest of the season, finishing 9-19 overall and tied for last in the Big 12 at 2-14. It was Blair’s only losing season as a coach.

Still, the Aggies could already sense things were changing despite the struggles on the court.