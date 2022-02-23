Gary Blair had big-time success in the Piney Woods at SFA

As an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech in the early 1980s, Gary Blair saw firsthand how a town of less than 20,000 could become home to one of the nation’s best women’s basketball teams, so he put that knowledge to work when he was hired at Stephen F. Austin in 1985.
Blair inherited a team that went 4-23, but four seasons later the Ladyjacks made the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. Blair went 210-43 in eight seasons in Nacogdoches, winning seven conference championships, making six straight NCAA tournaments and reaching the Sweet 16 four times.
“What he did at Stephen F. Austin is nothing short of spectacular,” said former Georgia coach Andy Landers, a seven-time Southeastern Conference champion and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer.
Under Blair, SFA won NCAA tournament games over Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and Washington. Blair’s Ladyjacks also earned regular-season victories over Baylor, Florida, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and UCLA along with future employers Texas A&M and Arkansas.
“Back then, the universities of the world — the Texas A&Ms, the Baylors, all across the country — were not quite committed to what women’s basketball was going to be going forward,” Blair said. “They were letting the Old Dominions and the La. Techs and Western Kentuckys, Tennessee and Texas just say, ‘OK, we’re doing it.’”
Blair’s recruiting prowess elevated SFA to become the best women’s college basketball team in Texas. The Ladyjacks were the state’s highest-ranked team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in three straight seasons starting in 1989.
“I thought it was us and Texas at the top,” Blair said. “Then Texas Tech started their run in the early 1990s as I was leaving and going to Arkansas.”
Blair wasn’t worried about losing recruits to Baylor or A&M, because the Ladyjacks were winning. The name schools also didn’t have chartered planes and the other perks they have now, because Title IX hadn’t yet expanded athletics department budgets and the sport’s awareness, Blair said. Once that started, SFA’s smaller size began working against it.
“I got out at exactly the right time to be able to go to Arkansas,” said Blair, who coached SFA through the 1992-93 season.
The five-time Southland Conference coach of the year averaged 28.2 victories his last six seasons at SFA, going 93-4 in league play.
“I think he put together the right type of players and teams,” former SFA player Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “I know I was recruited by A&M, the University of Texas and USC and all of those guys, but he knew how to go for the small-town kids and make them feel like, ‘Hey, you need to come to Stephen F. Austin, because you’re going to come to a family. You’re going to be a big fish in a small pond rather than a small fish in a big pond.’ He just knew how to sell that to you.”
Tillis Hoard is glad she bought in.
“For me coming from Grapeland, Texas, that was the best move for me,” she said. “I literally would have been overshadowed at Texas. I would have been overshadowed at [A&M], but at Stephen F. Austin, I found my niche. I was able to do his run-and-jump the way he wanted it. He wanted athletes who could do that, but he wanted well-rounded individuals, because it was bigger than basketball.”
Tillis Hoard was the Southland Conference player of the year in 1993-94. Portia Hill, who was a two-time Southland player of the year in 1989 and 1990, is from Palestine. Blair’s all-conference players at SFA included Snook’s Connie Cole, a two-time selection.
Tillis Hoard has been Tyler Junior College’s head coach for 21 years. She recently won her 500th game, a milestone she says she reached in large part because of Blair.
“He was just a teacher,” Tillis Hoard said. “Everything he did was to teach us a lesson from the smallest thing to the largest thing. He was always going to make sure we learned something through basketball. So if we went out of town, say we traveled out of state, he was going to take us to restaurants, so we’d eat the food in that area. He was going to make sure we saw the sights in that area, and he was going to make sure we knew the history of basketball in that area. He was always a teacher, and he still does it. I’m 51 years old, and every time I’m talking to him, he’s trying to teach me something.”
Now it’s Tillis Hoard who takes her players to places they haven’t seen. She says she “got the best of both worlds,” because she also worked as an assistant coach at Arkansas for Blair.
“We’re just glad to be rooted in his legendary greatness,” Tillis Hoard said. “I can’t fathom my whole career without Gary Blair in it.”