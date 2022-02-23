Gary Blair had big-time success in the Piney Woods at SFA

“For me coming from Grapeland, Texas, that was the best move for me,” she said. “I literally would have been overshadowed at Texas. I would have been overshadowed at [A&M], but at Stephen F. Austin, I found my niche. I was able to do his run-and-jump the way he wanted it. He wanted athletes who could do that, but he wanted well-rounded individuals, because it was bigger than basketball.”

“He was just a teacher,” Tillis Hoard said. “Everything he did was to teach us a lesson from the smallest thing to the largest thing. He was always going to make sure we learned something through basketball. So if we went out of town, say we traveled out of state, he was going to take us to restaurants, so we’d eat the food in that area. He was going to make sure we saw the sights in that area, and he was going to make sure we knew the history of basketball in that area. He was always a teacher, and he still does it. I’m 51 years old, and every time I’m talking to him, he’s trying to teach me something.”