Gary Blair got a taste of national success at Louisiana Tech

Mulkey remained an assistant for 15 seasons before leaving for Baylor, where she won three national championships. Blair and Mulkey, who is in her first season at LSU, coached against each other for the 26th time on Feb. 13 with the Tigers rallying for a 74-58 victory over Texas A&M. That gave Mulkey a 21-5 edge in the series, but it’s been highly competitive, and Blair’s most memorable victory came in the 2011 Elite Eight as the Aggies beat the Lady Bears 58-46 en route to the national championship.

“[Hogg and Barmore] were co-head coaches when I was around Gary,” Mulkey said. “You want to make them proud but not just in that one game. You want them to be proud of you throughout your career. You never want to embarrass the game, and you want when those guys retire, as Gary is, as Leon has and Sonya has, you want them to keep up with you. They don’t have to call you every day, but you want them to say, ‘Hey, I remember that kid when she played. I remember her when she got her first assistant’s job.’ And Gary certainly loves to tell stories, so I imagine he’s got a lot of them to tell.”