Gary Blair got a taste of national success at Louisiana Tech

You want to be the best, so you learn from the best.
Gary Blair was afforded that break when he was hired as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech in 1980. Before Tennessee and Pat Summitt dominated women’s basketball and was replaced by Connecticut and Geno Auriemma, the Lady Techsters were the country’s best program.
The Lady Techsters won the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s national title in 1981 and the first NCAA women’s title in 1982 under Sonja Hogg, who was hired in 1974 to build the program from scratch. The Lady Techsters were the national runners-up in Hogg’s fifth season, part of a quarter century of national success. Hogg was co-head coach with her top assistant, Leon Barmore, from 1982-85, before completely turning the program over to Barmore in 1985. Barmore, a standout guard at Ruston High School in Louisiana who also played at Louisiana Tech, led the Lady Techsters to nine Final Four appearances and a national title in 1988.
Blair spent five seasons in Ruston, making four straight Final Four trips and an Elite Eight trip as an assistant coach.
“I learned the college game at the highest level,” Blair said. “It was just well run. Being about to study the game under Leon Barmore and help with the game [preparation] and being able to study under Sonja, who I call the first Lady of women’s basketball ... she was sort of like the Dolly Parton of women’s basketball, and she knew how to dress and knew how to wear accessories and just everything was first class about her.”
Blair helped Hogg with recruiting and also handled the scheduling.
“I learned about organization,” Blair said. “It was firsthand experience. There was none of this four or five coaches on the staff. There were grad assistants and things like that. Here, I was dealing with [athletic directors] across the country on scheduling, not just assistant coaches. It gave me a chance to go right into the platform of going for national championships, and, hell, we won it our first two years.”
Hogg and Barmore knew what they were getting with Blair. He had worked Louisiana Tech’s summer basketball camps while coaching at Dallas South Oak Cliff. Hogg and Barmore had also watched Blair on the bench, not only at the Texas state tournaments, but Blair took his Lady Golden Bears to the annual Wayland Baptist Flying Queens tournament that included a collegiate portion with the likes of Kansas, Texas and Valdosta State along with Louisiana Tech.
Blair joined the Louisiana Tech staff the same year it had a freshman guard named Kim Mulkey, who had won four straight state championships at Hammond, Louisiana. Mulkey become an All-American, leading the Lady Techsters to the back-to-back national championships in 1981-82, and she joined Barmore’s staff as an assistant coach in Blair’s last season in Ruston.
Mulkey remained an assistant for 15 seasons before leaving for Baylor, where she won three national championships. Blair and Mulkey, who is in her first season at LSU, coached against each other for the 26th time on Feb. 13 with the Tigers rallying for a 74-58 victory over Texas A&M. That gave Mulkey a 21-5 edge in the series, but it’s been highly competitive, and Blair’s most memorable victory came in the 2011 Elite Eight as the Aggies beat the Lady Bears 58-46 en route to the national championship.
The other battles always meant a lot in the conference standings. Mulkey says they didn’t have extra meaning because of the coaches’ personal rivalry but rather what mattered is where they came from.
“[Hogg and Barmore] were co-head coaches when I was around Gary,” Mulkey said. “You want to make them proud but not just in that one game. You want them to be proud of you throughout your career. You never want to embarrass the game, and you want when those guys retire, as Gary is, as Leon has and Sonya has, you want them to keep up with you. They don’t have to call you every day, but you want them to say, ‘Hey, I remember that kid when she played. I remember her when she got her first assistant’s job.’ And Gary certainly loves to tell stories, so I imagine he’s got a lot of them to tell.”
Ruston always will have a fond place in Blair’s memories.
“When I got started, they were on the top,” Blair said. “I was very, very grateful. The [media] coverage was not nearly as good as it is now, but we were the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, and it was a household name in women’s basketball. That’s what Mulkey and I and so many people have — that’s our family tree.”
Also part of that Lady Techsters tree are Alabama coach Kristy Curry, Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner and the late Kurt Budke, who died in a plane crash in 2011 during his seventh season coaching Oklahoma State.