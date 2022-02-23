Gary Blair blazed his own winding trail during Hall of Fame career

Blair says a lot of that success has been all about timing.

“It was about making the right moves at the right time,” Blair said. “I just told somebody the other day, I don’t think I could have taken the Louisiana Tech job if I would have won that ’79 state championship when we were 43-0 going into it. I would have been on a 116-game winning streak in high school, and I probably would have turned down [Louisiana Tech] or waited to see how that next year was going to go, because we were loaded again. But sometimes it’s the loss that happens to push you forward.”

Blair had to overcome failure before taking the job at SOC. He flunked out of Texas Tech but returned to Lubbock at age 27 after a two-year stint in the Marines and running a restaurant in California. Blair, who was an all-city baseball player at Dallas Bryan Adams, wanted to coach that sport after graduating from Texas Tech, but he settled for a teaching post at SOC, where he coached golf and girls basketball. He got a huge break by getting hired at Louisiana Tech in 1980, working under Sonja Hogg and Barmore, who are both in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I learned the college game at the highest level,” Blair said.