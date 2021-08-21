 Skip to main content
Gant inducted into hometown Hall of Fame
Former Texas A&M women’s basketball forward Danielle Gant was inducted into the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame (Okla.) on Friday. Gant earned All-Big 12 honors from 2007-09. She was the league’s defensive player of the year as a senior. She scored 1,645 points in her career to rank fifth in school history and had 919 rebounds to rank third and also is third in steals (269). The Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural class a year ago included Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent and 2008 Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford.

Eagle staff report

