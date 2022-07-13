Former Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair named to Arkansas Hall of Honor

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was named to the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor on Wednesday. Blair coached the Razorbacks for 10 seasons from 1993-2003 and led them to five NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1998 as a No. 9 seed — the lowest in history. He will be inducted with the class of 2022 on Sept. 16 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.