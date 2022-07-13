 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair named to Arkansas Hall of Honor

  • 0

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was named to the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor on Wednesday. Blair coached the Razorbacks for 10 seasons from 1993-2003 and led them to five NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1998 as a No. 9 seed — the lowest in history. He will be inducted with the class of 2022 on Sept. 16 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Blair also will be inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M will play at KU

A&M will play at KU

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play at Kansas on Dec. 1 in a meeting of former Big 12 Conference teams.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburgh Steelers change name of stadium after 20 years

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert