Former Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair named to Arkansas Hall of Honor

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair was named to the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor on Wednesday. Blair coached the Razorbacks for 10 seasons from 1993-2003 and led them to five NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four in 1998 as a No. 9 seed — the lowest in history. He will be inducted with the class of 2022 on Sept. 16 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Blair also will be inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame at the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2.