Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is among 12 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other finalists for the Class of 2023 include players Jennifer Azzi and Becky Hammon along with coach Marian Washington and Blair from the women’s committee; and coaches Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gene Keady and Gregg Popvoich along with players Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Dwayne Wade from the North American committee.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1.

This is Blair’s first time as a finalist for the Naismith in his second year as a nominee.