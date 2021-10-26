Former Texas A&M volleyball, basketball player hired by Utah Jazz

Former Texas A&M volleyball and basketball player Andrea Williams has been hired to be the Utah Jazz’s chief experience officer, a new position focusing on the experiences of guests, partners and the organization’s employees. Williams had been the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff since 2018. Williams, who was the Big Sky Conference commissioner from 2016-18, played at A&M from 1993-94, lettering in volleyball from 1992-95. She started her last season and had 343 kills and 281 digs. She also played basketball her last two seasons, playing at least 17 minutes in each of A&M’s three postseason games in 1994 when the Aggies reached the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time.