Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Kayla Wells has been selected to compete for the United States in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, USA Basketball announced Thursday. Wells will play for the under-24 team at select events with a goal of qualifying for the series’ finals on Sept. 16-17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The U.S. team includes Cameron Brink, Lexi Donarski, Madison Scott, Celeste Taylor, Alyssa Ustby, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld and will trail in Miami Lakes, Florida, on Saturday through Monday.