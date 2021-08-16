 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M All-American N'dea Jones signs with WBC Enisey
Former Texas A&M All-American N'dea Jones signed to play with the women's professional team WBC Enisey on Monday.

WBC Enisey, which is based in Krasnoyarsk, Russia has direct placement into the 2020-2021 EuroCup regular season, which will begin qualifiers on Sept. 20-24. WBC went 6-4 in last year's EuroCup.

Jones recently competed for Team USA in the FIBA 3x3 women's series and helped her team reach the semifinals. Jones was selected in this summer's WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm as the 23rd overall pick. Former Aggie teammate Aaliyah Wilson also signed a contract last week with ACS Sepsi-SIC, a professional team in Romania.

