Former A&M guard Wilson signs with Romanian team

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball guard Aaliyah Wilson signed a contract with Romanian professional team ACS Sepsi-SIC on Tuesday.

Wilson as a senior last season helped A&M win the Southeastern Conference regular season title for the first time by averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was a WNBA Draft first-round pick by Indiana. She missed the first part of the season with an injury, but has appeared in four games. The WNBA season, which broke for the Olympics, will restart Sunday.

The Sfântu Gheorghe-based club Wilson signed with has won five of the last six Romanian League titles and made an appearance in the EuroCup Quarterfinals last season. Sepsi-SIC will participate in the 2021-22 EuroCup Qualifier Tournament (Sept. 20-24). If the team places in the top three, it will be able to compete in the 2020-21 EuroCup regular season.