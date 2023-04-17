Former Texas A&M assistant Amy Wright was named Long Beach State’s head women’s basketball coach Monday.
Wright was an assistant for the Aggies from 2012-21, working primarily with the wings, handling inbounds plays and serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator. She was the associate head coach at Oklahoma the last two seasons. Wright played point guard at Arkansas for Gary Blair from 1999-2002. She was an assistant at South Florida, Western Kentucky, Cleveland State and Arizona State before Blair hired her at A&M.
She replaces Jeff Cammon who after six seasons was hired at Saint Mary’s. Long Beach State was 23-10 last season, including 17-3 in the Big West for second place. Long Beach State lost in the first round of the Women’s NIT for the second straight year.
